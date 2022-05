During this week at the Capitol, the Missouri House has been busy sending legislation to the Senate. Some of the issues I feel are important to our district are addressed in this report. There were two issues that came up that led to several hours of debate. The first issue was introduced in HB 1973 and HB 2140. Both of these bills had amendments adopting rules addressing only students of the same sex could compete against same sex students. The second house bill that was heavily debated was HB 1692, which stated an employer mandating immunization for employment will be held liable for any damages resulting from the immunizations. Other issues discussed this week addressed broadband, elections, public safety issues, and agricultural economic opportunities.

