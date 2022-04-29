ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Zion Williamson will sign max extension with Pelicans if offered

By Matt John
basketballnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZion Williamson says he will sign an extension this summer if it is offered. He also added that couldn’t sign it fast enough, according to Christian Clark of NOLA.com....

www.basketballnews.com

