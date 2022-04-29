Zion Williamson will sign max extension with Pelicans if offered

The rumors have been flying around almost since the day the New Orleans Pelicans drafted Zion Williamson: He wants out of New Orleans. Whether fueled by people close to Zion, hopeful Knicks fans (and staff), Zion’s own comments, or his actions looking disinterested, the talk around the league has been about him wanting out more than his rehab from offseason foot surgery. The NBA rumor mill abhors a vacuum and Zion hadn’t spoken publicly about his situation since training camp; in that absence rumors about him had filled the gap.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO