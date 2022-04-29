ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raptors counting on growth from top rookie Barnes

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

TORONTO (AP) — For the Toronto Raptors to return to championship contention, they’ll need Scottie Barnes to...

Draymond Green ejected for flagrant foul vs Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Golden State forward Draymond Green was ejected for a flagrant foul shortly before halftime of Game 1 against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. Green originally was called for a foul on Brandon Clarke with 1:18 left in the second quarter. Officials reviewed the play where Green had hold of Clarke's jersey after a missed layup. Clarke went down on his stomach, though it appeared Green tried to help hold him up as Clarke hit the court.
MEMPHIS, TN
Heat-76ers Eastern Conference semifinals preview capsule

The Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers meet in a second-round playoff series that may have turned before it even started. The 76ers announced Friday that Joel Embiid has a right orbital fracture and a mild concussion, making his availability unknown. He was hurt when he was hit in the face by a driving Pascal Siakam late in Philadelphia’s victory over Toronto in Game 6 to wrap up that series. Missing the NBA’s leading scorer will make it even tougher for the Sixers to crack the tough Miami defense that limited them to just 100 points per game in the four regular-season meetings,
MIAMI, FL
Warriors rally after Green ejected, beat Grizzlies in Game 1

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Klay Thompson hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 36 seconds left, and the Golden State Warriors overcame Draymond Green’s first-half ejection to edge the Memphis Grizzlies 117-116 on Sunday in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals. Jordan Poole led the Warriors with 31 points off the bench. Stephen Curry added 24 points. Memphis had a chance at the game-winner. This time Ja Morant’s last-second layup to win Game 5 in the first round went over the rim. Morant finished with 34 points and 10 assists. Jaren Jackson Jr. matched his season-high with six 3-pointers and 33 points.
MEMPHIS, TN
Giannis triple-double helps Bucks beat Celtics 101-89

BOSTON (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had his second career postseason triple-double to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 101-89 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series. The Greek Freek scored 24 points with 13 rebounds and 12 assists. Jrue Holiday had 25 points and 10 rebounds and Bobby Portis had 15 and 11 for the defending NBA champions. The Bucks swiped home-court advantage in the best-of-seven series. Jayson Tatum scored 21 points and Jaylen Brown had 12 for Boston. Al Horford added 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Celtics. Game 2 is Tuesday night in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Mavericks, Suns both adversity-tested in these playoffs

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns have proven they can win playoff games without All-Star Devin Booker. The Dallas Mavericks showed the same when their own superstar Luka Doncic was out of the lineup. If adversity builds strength, then this Suns vs. Mavericks playoff matchup could be a doozy. The Mavericks travel to face the top-seeded Suns in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals on Monday. The Suns are trying to advance to the NBA Finals for a second straight season. This is the first time the Mavericks have been past the first round since Doncic came into the league.
DALLAS, TX
LA Kings look to slow Edmonton’s dynamic duo in first round

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers have had Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl together for seven seasons. They’ve won exactly one playoff round in that stretch, and that was five years ago. The Los Angeles Kings haven’t won a playoff series since they raised their second Stanley Cup in 2014, and they’re back in the postseason Monday night for the first time in four years. Both teams desperately want to overcome their recent disappointments by recapturing the success of their franchises’ glory days. They’ve first got to get past each other in an opening-round series that pits Edmonton’s world-class offensive talent against Los Angeles’ defensive tenacity.
LOS ANGELES, CA
After great start, Nadal returns from injury at Madrid Open

MADRID (AP) — Rafael Nadal looks to resume his season where he left off before being sidelined by an injury that halted a great start to his year. Nadal will seek his fourth title of the season this week at the Madrid Open as he returns to action following a rib stress fracture that kept him out for about a month. Nadal had won his first 20 matches of the year before getting injured in the semifinals at Indian Wells. He made it to the final but lost to Taylor Fritz for his first defeat. Nadal missed tournaments in Miami, Monte Carlo and Barcelona because of the injury.
TENNIS
Panthers turn to defense, speed on final day of the draft

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule went back to his college roots on Day Three of the NFL draft. The Panthers traded up into the fourth round to select Penn State linebacker Brandon Smith on Saturday. They dealt both of their fifth-round picks to Washington to make the move. Like Smith, Rhule was once played linebacker for the Nittany Lions. The Panthers finished the afternoon by selecting 6-foot-5, 246-pound edge rusher Amare’ Barno from Virginia Tech and 6-foot-5, 311-pound guard Cade Mays from Tennessee in the sixth round. They added Baylor cornerback Kalon “Boogie” Barnes in the seventh round. Barnes was the fastest player at the scouting combine by running a 4.23 40-yard dash.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Heat know that even without Embiid, 76ers will be challenge

MIAMI (AP) — In Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra’s mind, the injury situation with Joel Embiid doesn’t doom the Philadelphia 76ers. He figures it’ll only steel their resolve. Clearly, the 76ers are not going to be a better team without Embiid, the scoring champion and MVP finalist currently sidelined by a right orbital fracture and mild concussion. That said, the 76ers played the Heat once this season without Embiid and they won that game. They’ll try to do it again Monday night when Philadelphia visits Miami in Game 1 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Falcons add BYU RB Allgeier to offensive-themed draft class

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons wrapped up their NFL draft by adding more help on offense. After selecting USC wide receiver Drake London and Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder in the first two days, the Falcons added BYU running back Tyler Allgeier in the fifth round and two Georgia players, left guard Justin Shaffer and tight end John FitzPatrick, in the sixth round. General manager Terry Fontenot also found help for the Falcons’ woeful pass rush with edge rushers in Penn State’s Arnold Ebiketie and Western Kentucky’s DeAngelo Malone in the middle of the draft.
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
Locked in since January, path to Cup through East isn’t easy

The eight playoff teams in the Eastern Conference have been set since before the All-Star break. They jockeyed for position the past several months with Florida and Carolina emerging as division winners. The Presidents’ Trophy-winning Panthers are favored to come out of the East and win the Stanley Cup. But that’s not going to be an easy task with Washington up first and either Tampa Bay or Toronto up in the second round for the winner of the Capitals-Panthers series. The Hurricanes face the Boston Bruins for the right to go up against the winner of the series between the New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins.
NHL
Saints add a big playmaker along with depth in NFL draft

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints tried to balance quality and quantity while addressing pressing needs in the NFL draft. They wrapped up their first draft under new head coach Dennis Allen when they selected Appalachian State linebacker D’Marco Jackson in the fifth round and Air Force defensive tackle Jordan Jackson in the sixth round Saturday. That came after they kicked things off Thursday by moving up five spots in the first round to select Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave at No. 11.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Hurricanes turn focus to another playoff shot at Bruins

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes and Boston Bruins meet in a first-round NHL playoffs series starting Monday. The Hurricanes are coming off the most successful regular-season in franchise history, a second straight year with a division title and the third-best record in the NHL. Yet so much about how the Hurricanes will be remembered comes with how they perform in the playoffs. The Hurricanes are in the playoffs for a fourth straight year. The Bruins eliminated the Hurricanes in the first two of those seasons. Carolina won the three regular-season meetings by a combined score of 16-1. Game 1 is Monday in Raleigh, North Carolina.
RALEIGH, NC
Champion LA Rams restock secondary with Hill, 4 DBs in draft

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl 2 1/2 months ago despite a secondary that didn’t appear to most observers to be as good as the previous season’s group. The Rams’ front office apparently agreed. On the third day of the NFL draft, the champs drafted four defensive backs and reacquired a key pass defender from that 2020 juggernaut that led the NFL in total defense. The Rams’ biggest addition of Day 3 could turn out to be the return of defensive back Troy Hill. Los Angeles traded a fifth-round pick in 2023 to Cleveland for the dependable slot defender.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Playoffs with full buildings is ‘return to normalcy’ for NHL

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL is set to stage its first normal postseason since 2019 with full buildings expected for every team. The return of fans and the traditional 16-team tournament is what Commissioner Gary Bettman calls the ultimate return to normalcy. Sellout crowds for the playoffs after the longest regular season in hockey history and new U.S. media rights deals allowed the NHL to reach pre-pandemic business numbers. Even a short period of empty arena games across Canada in the middle of the season did not prevent the league from reaching a projected $5 billion in revenue. Now it’s about the competition for the Stanley Cup.
NHL

