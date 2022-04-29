ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

Richland closes Top of the World Park to drivers due to constant crime activity

By Thomas Yazwinski
KEPR
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHLAND -- The City of Richland has closed off the Top of the World Park to drivers due to increasing criminal activity in the...

keprtv.com

Comments / 1

Related
NEWStalk 870

Popular Richland Park Closed to Vehicles Due to Vandalism, Issues

A park that's very popular with families and visitors will now only be accessible by bike or walking now. Richland closes park to vehicles after issues. The City of Richland Parks and Rec Department released a statement today saying the popular Glenwood Overlook Park will no longer be accessible to motorized vehicles as of Friday, April 29th.
RICHLAND, WA
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Richland, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Richland, WA
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Top Of The World#Criminal Activity#Englewood#At Dawn#Infrastructure#Glenwood Court
KXRM

Crime Stoppers searching for wanted street criminals

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Jonathan Thomas, 28, is described as a White male, 5’10”, 180 pounds, with a blonde hair and blue eyes. Thomas has a no bond warrant for Homicide which includes, Murder 1 – After Deliberation – Attempted. Elisa […]
PUEBLO, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Pasco police officers seize haul of drugs and guns from a teenager

PASCO, Wash. — What began as a routine traffic stop resulted in the seizure of massive quantities of illegal drugs and guns that put a teenager behind bars. According to Sgt. Rigo Pruneda of the Pasco Police Department, officers stopped a male suspect in his vehicle on Saturday and shortly after, noticed evidence of possible drugs and guns inside. They arrested the 17-year-old driver for allegedly driving with a suspended license and a K9 unit was deployed to the scene.
PASCO, WA
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy