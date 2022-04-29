ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Jemma Reekie believes missing out on Olympic medal could be ‘a good thing’

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EQyHb_0fOXIwLl00
Sport

Jemma Reekie believes her fourth-placed finish at last summer’s Tokyo Olympics could prove “the best thing” for her in the long run.

The 24-year-old fell agonisingly short of securing a medal in the 800 metres final that saw British team-mate Keely Hodgkinson claim silver.

Reekie said: “Keely deserved all the attention she got, she did an amazing performance. I feel like she deserved what she got.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XrOV2_0fOXIwLl00
Jemma Reekie finished fourth in Tokyo (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Archive)

“To come fourth at an Olympics was hard, but I think I move on from things quite well. I was quite excited quite quickly after, thinking ‘OK, I’ve come fourth but what can I do now to do better?’

“I’ve looked at the positive side and changed a few things in my training. So now I’m like ‘OK, maybe it’s a good thing that’s happened’ and maybe it’s going to be the best thing that’s happened in the long run, to push me forward in the 800.

“I’ve started doing gym work, I’d never lifted weights other than circuits and stuff like that. I’ve been really focusing on speed work, adding more speed work in. So hopefully we see the benefit of that this summer.”

After a disrupted indoor season during which she had food poisoning and glandular fever, Reekie is confident she will be in good shape for the Diamond League meet that takes place in Birmingham on May 21.

To come fourth at an Olympics was hard, but I think I move on from things quite well. I was quite excited quite quickly after, thinking 'OK, I've come fourth but what can I do now to do better?'

That is set to see her race over 1500m against fellow Scot and training partner Laura Muir, the Olympic silver-medallist over the distance who has also made a recovery after missing the indoor season due to injury.

The summer ahead then features the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, sandwiched between World Championships in Eugene and European Championships in Munich.

Reekie – who has been recently training in South Africa and is currently in St Moritz with Muir – said: “It’s going to be a busy summer and hopefully I’ll be able to do all three.

“I’m excited, it’s three big opportunities to come out and perform well. I’ll probably do a couple of 1500s, but mostly focusing on the 800m.

“I just want to go out there, I want to perform. I think everyone knows I stand on that start line to go out and do my best and try to win the race.

“I really hope I can get as many medals as I can this summer and just go out and position well and learn. I feel like I learnt a lot from last year, so hopefully that will help me this year.”

Reekie said of the “amazing” Hodgkinson: “I think if you’re up there competing with her you’re at world-class level – it’s good to have her, to push us forward, and it’s good to push each other.”

The Tokyo 800m final was won by Athing Mu, and Reekie said: “She’s amazing, there’s no doubt about it – but nobody’s unbeatable. Keely was so close to her last year, and I’m sure athletes are going to step up now and try to beat her.

“There was a few races last year when I was probably the only athlete who tried to chase her down! I’ll try again this year and if you go out and compete with people like that, it’s only going to do you good.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Et7Zk_0fOXIwLl00
Keely Hodgkinson won an Olympic silver medal last summer (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Archive)

Reekie has also spoken about Britain’s four-time Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah, who is set to take part in the Vitality London 10,000 on Monday.

She said of the 39-year-old: “I think he’s taught a lot of athletes how these medals can be there.

“A lot of athletes have looked up to him throughout the years and he has shown that it is possible. To this day everyone looks to see how Mo is doing.

“I think Mo just loves running. That’s what he loves to do. I think it will be a sad day when we don’t see him at all, but he deserves a break when he wants one!”

:: The Muller Birmingham Diamond League takes place on Saturday 21 May and will see the world’s best in action at the newly renovated Alexander Stadium. Get your tickets at www.britishathletics.org.uk.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Mo Farah non-committal about future after shock defeat on return to action

Sir Mo Farah was non-committal about his plans for the future after being beaten by club runner Ellis Cross on his return to action at the Vitality London 10,000. Farah was racing for the first time since failing to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics last June while battling a foot injury and he was unable to outkick 25-year-old Cross over the final stages.
SPORTS
Reuters

Marin wins European Championships after lengthy injury layoff

May 1 (Reuters) - Three-time world champion Carolina Marin clinched the European Championships title for the sixth time on Saturday, making a triumphant return after a knee injury sidelined her for 10 months. Marin, who injured the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in her left knee in June last year, was...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Athing Mu
Person
Mo Farah
Person
Laura Muir
Person
Jemma Reekie
newschain

‘Too soon to tell’ if Rwanda deal is deterring Channel crossings

It is “too soon to tell” if the Government’s plan to send migrants to Rwanda is curbing Channel crossings, according to a former Border Force boss. Tony Smith said only time will tell if the deal – which has been met criticism and is already facing legal challenges – will deter people from making the crossing to the UK but said the “early signs are encouraging”.
IMMIGRATION
newschain

Russia seeking to ’empty’ Donbas of people – Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of trying to destroy the Donbas and all who live in the region. “The constant brutal bombardments, the constant Russian strikes on infrastructure and residential areas show that Russia wants to empty this territory of all people. Therefore, the defence of our land, the defence of our people, is literally a fight for life,” he said in his nightly video address to the nation.
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#London Olympics#British#Diamond League
newschain

Volodymyr Zelensky says Russia tried to humiliate UN with Kyiv attack

Ukraine’s leader accused Russia of trying to humiliate the United Nations by raining missiles on Kyiv during a visit by secretary-general Antonio Guterres, an attack that shattered the capital’s tentative return to normality as the focus of the war moved east. President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine’s forces were...
POLITICS
newschain

Heads ask ‘what century are we living in’ over rising food bank use

Headteachers have criticised “Dickensian” levels of poverty in the country at a conference on Friday. Paul Gosling, the new president of the NAHT school leaders’ union, told the annual conference in Telford that when he first became a headteacher, he had only heard of the use of food banks in connection with work with the homeless in London.
CHARITIES
newschain

Jordan Thompson signs new Stoke deal

Stoke midfielder Jordan Thompson has signed a new two-year deal which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2024. The 25-year-old signed for the Potters in January 2020 from Blackpool and has gone on to make 80 appearances since. The Northern Ireland international told Stoke’s website: “I’m...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

PA Sport Trivia 30/04/22

Ian Healy (cricket) – Former Australia wicketkeeper, born 1964. Jamie Staff (cycling) – British three-time world champion who also won Olympic Team Pursuit gold in 2008, born 1973. John O’Shea (soccer) – Former Republic of Ireland and Manchester United defender, born 1981. Ali Williams (rugby union)...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Joe Ralls missing as Cardiff take on Birmingham in Championship

Cardiff have no new injury concerns ahead of their game with Birmingham. Manager Steve Morison confirmed that he has the same squad available as the one he took to Middlesbrough in midweek. Joe Ralls is out for the rest of the season with a groin problem. Captain Sean Morrison is...
SPORTS
newschain

James Anderson welcomes chance to earn England recall

James Anderson would relish the chance to help England “get back to winning Test matches” under new captain Ben Stokes. The 39-year-old seam ace was omitted from England’s West Indies tour in March, alongside fellow veteran pace star Stuart Broad. England lost the Test series without their...
SPORTS
newschain

Jadon Sancho ruled out for Manchester United due to tonsillitis

Jadon Sancho will be absent for Manchester United against Brentford and could miss the remainder of the season. The 22-year-old is struggling with tonsillitis and Ralf Rangnick says he may have to have his tonsils removed, with the interim manager ruling him out of Monday’s game. Fred could return,...
SOCCER
newschain

Nations Pride powers clear for impressive Newmarket success

Nations Pride further strengthened Charlie Appleby’s formidable three-year-old squad with a dominant display in the Best Odds On The Betfair Exchange Newmarket Stakes. As well as saddling the first two in the betting for Saturday’s Qipco 2000 Guineas in Native Trail and Coroebus, Appleby has unearthed a clutch of potentially high-class middle-distance colts this spring, with New London, Walk Of Stars and Nahanni among those to throw their hat into the ring for the Derby.
ANIMALS
newschain

Epatante aiming to end fine campaign in style

Nicky Henderson reports Epatante in “fantastic form” ahead of her bid for a seventh Grade One victory in the Coolmore Kew Gardens Irish EBF Mares Champion Hurdle at Punchestown on Saturday. The JP McManus-owed eight-year-old can count a Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham, two Christmas Hurdles at Kempton and...
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
132K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy