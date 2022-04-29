ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, CO

Ski Conservation Fund projects announced in Summit County

By Cody Jones
Summit Daily News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Forest Foundation announced that it will invest $765,000 in 12 different forest health and sustainable recreation projects in portions of the White River National Forest. Total funding for the projects was evenly distributed between Summit and Eagle counties with the funds being garnered from Vail Resorts, Copper...

OutThere Colorado

Colorado ski resort to link slopes to downtown streets with 'master plan'

A popular resort in Colorado is about to start working on a gondola-based link-up between the ski slopes and downtown streets of the local mountain town. Alterra-owned Winter Park Resort has announced their 10 to 15 year master plan for the development of the area, which includes a three-gondola connection from downtown to the ski village. The plan also includes adding 358 acres of new terrain to the resort and improving the lift infrastructure to allow for 22,375 skiers daily, up from a current comfortable carrying capacity of about 15,000.
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

Waterton Canyon access closes 2 weeks in May

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — Hikers and bikers on the Colorado Trail will need to find alternative access points when Waterton Canyon closes in May for annual maintenance. The two-week closure will impact weekdays from Monday, May 16, through Friday, May 27. Neither the canyon nor the parking lot at the canyon’s entrance will be accessible. […]
DENVER, CO
The Center Square

Rocky Mountain National Park fees set to increase

(The Center Square) – The cost of visiting Rocky Mountain National Park is set to increase. A one-day vehicle pass will go from $25 to $30 beginning on May 27. Park officials say the increase is necessary to “improve and maintain high-quality visitor services.”. Rocky Mountain National Park...
TRAVEL
Aspen Times

Where are moose in Aspen coming from?

Moose aren’t native to Colorado and the Roaring Fork Valley, but you’d never know it. They’re the largest member of the deer family and found throughout the northern regions of North America, but historical records dating back to the 1850s indicate only the occasional, transient moose wandered into northern Colorado from Wyoming, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW). They did not establish a breeding population.
ASPEN, CO
Axios Denver

Ski wax takeback program raises environmental awareness

When the snow melts on ski slopes and nordic trails this time of year, it can leave behind a toxic legacy.What's happening: The wax you applied to skis and snowboards all winter is often made with flurocarbons that can include PFAS, a forever chemical that leaches into waterways and poses a health risk when the snow melts, according to an Environmental Protection Agency alert from January.Yes, but: Colorado Mesa University students and Carbondale-based Mountainflow, a company that makes biodegradable, plant-based wax, are working to end the use of fluorinated waxes.This month, the two organized a takeback program for people to responsibly ditch their old wax.Evo Denver, Neptune Mountaineering in Boulder and Powder 7 in Golden are among the local dropoff locations. There's also a mail-in option.Of note: Before you put your skis and snowboards away for next winter, John — a longtime ski tech — wants to remind you to get them a summer wax to preserve the bases and prevent edge rust. John uses Mountainflow and Golden-based Saucer Wax, which also is fluro-free.
GOLDEN, CO
natureworldnews.com

Legendary Elk Beheaded in Rocky Mountains; Vowed to ‘Return to the Earth'

Officials said a legendary elk in northern Colorado's Rocky Mountain Nature Reserve had its head and antlers removed after it died. The "majestic" bull elk, dubbed "Kahuna," "Bruno," or "Big Thirds," was a popular tourist attraction within the natural forest, thanks to his huge, unique antlers, which made him a desirable target for photographers.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Could This $26 Million Cattle Ranch Be Colorado’s Yellowstone?

It could be possible to start your very own Dutton legacy in 2022 with a massive Colorado cattle ranch. No one can say for sure how large the Dutton Yellowstone Ranch actually is. However, there has been a lot of speculation. It has been mentioned in the show that the property is the size of Rhode Island. The state of Rhode Island is approximately 776,000 square acres, which is pretty huge.
COLORADO STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

Grizzlies to be trapped in Grand Teton National Park

As part of ongoing efforts required under the Endangered Species Act to monitor the population of grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, biologists with the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team will conduct pre-baiting and trapping operations in Grand Teton National Park from May 1st through July 15th. When bear...
ANIMALS
The Oregonian

Wildlife corridor from Yellowstone to Yukon shows promise, includes swath of Oregon

As human development spreads ever farther around the world, very few large ecosystems remain relatively intact and uninterrupted by highways, cities or other human-constructed obstacles. One of the largest exceptions is the Yellowstone to Yukon region, or Y2Y, which stretches more than 2,000 miles northwest from Wyoming, across northeastern Oregon, and up into Canada’s Yukon territory.
OREGON STATE
eenews.net

Forest Service takes the lead in e-bike access

When the U.S. Forest Service updated its policy on e-bikes last month, the agency boasted that it now leads the way in allowing riders of electrical bicycles on 60,000 miles of trails. By comparison, the agency said, that’s more than three times the amount allowed by either the National Park...
POLITICS
OutThere Colorado

Skiers trigger half-mile wide avalanche in Colorado backcountry

Two skiers triggered a half-mile wide avalanche on Bald Mountain, east of Breckenridge, on Tuesday, according to a report from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. "First skier intentionally cut the top of the slope, triggering a windslab beneath the cornice about 50 feet wide. Skier was able to get off the slab after about 3 seconds by skiing to a predetermined safe zone to the right, away from the gut. He was not caught. That slab stepped down 3-4 feet to a deeper weak layer roughly 200 vertical feet below our entry. The gut of the chute ran fully from there but still was isolated to the gut," a report made by the skiers said.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Denver Popular for Renters Despite ‘Mass Exodus’ in Colorado

Earlier this month, HireAHelper shared news that delighted Colorado natives everywhere: people are moving out of the Centennial State. The U.S. Census Bureau confirmed the announcement, with data showing that the so-called "mass exodus" is particularly prevalent in Denver. However, a new study from StorageCafe begs to differ — especially...
DENVER, CO
natureworldnews.com

Wildlife Photographer Captures Rare Encounter with Wolf at Yellowstone National Park

A wildlife photographer shows to the world rare footage of a "majestic predator" in its natural habitat, running alongside the shoulder of the paved road as it howls. The Yellowstone National Park's dark-colored grey wolf kept pace of the car driving past it, just last week. Justin Byerly of Woodlife Photography said that the "iconic animal" was trotting in the same direction on the other side of the road, and pausing to make a skyward howl, NewsBreak reported.
ANIMALS

