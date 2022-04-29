ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Emergency drought declaration issued for 34 counties south of the Salmon River

By Idaho Department of Water Resources news release
 2 days ago

BOISE — Gary Spackman, Director of the Idaho Department of Water Resources (IDWR), issued an emergency drought declaration on Friday that includes all 34 counties south of the Salmon River in Central and Southern Idaho.

Under Idaho Code 42-222A , the Director of IDWR has the authority to issue an emergency drought declaration, subject to the approval of the governor. On Friday, Gov. Brad Little approved the declaration, making it effective immediately.

An emergency drought declaration provides a powerful tool for agricultural water users to cope with drought by allowing temporary water right changes for the remainder of the year. An emergency drought declaration may also help with eligibility requirements for federal drought assistance.

Upon approval of a drought emergency by Gov. Little and Director Spackman, IDWR is authorized to consider applications for temporary changes in the point of diversion, place of use, and purpose of use for valid, existing water rights and temporary exchanges of water rights, when it is determined that such changes can be accomplished without harming existing water rights.

In his order, Director Spackman states that the U.S. Drought Monitor Map, published on April 21, 2022, classified all Idaho counties located south of the Salmon River as being in moderate to severe drought, with most counties classified as being in severe drought. Before issuing the declaration, commissioners from 10 counties already petitioned Director Spackman and Gov. Little to issue an emergency drought declaration for their county.

All Idaho counties south of the Salmon River are experiencing below-normal snowpack conditions and low water supply, officials said. Specifically, total cumulative snow water equivalent (SWE) levels in these basins as of April 1, 2022, ranged from 50 to 78 percent of median. The April-to-September streamflow forecasts for most locations south of the Salmon River are between 25 and 75 percent of median. As of April 1, 2022, water storage in most reservoirs serving the southern half of Idaho were between 20 to 65 percent of capacity, increasing the chances that many reservoirs will not fill.

If water users are interested in filing an application for a temporary change in water right, they should follow IDWR guidelines. For more information they can contact IDWR by phone at (208) 287-4800, or visit IDWR’s Drought Declarations webpage .

Pocatello, ID
The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

