Anderson County, SC

3 Upstate high school students injured in crash

By Robert Cox
 2 days ago

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Three Anderson County high school students were hospitalized after a crash Friday afternoon.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 3:30pm on Docheno Road near Belton Honea Path Highway.

Troopers said a pickup truck was attempting to turn left on to Clamp Drive when it collided head-on with an SUV.

One person in the pickup truck was airlifted to an area hospital while two people in the SUV were taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Anderson School District Two confirmed that three Belton-Honea Path High School students were hurt in the crash.

Highway Patrol said none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

