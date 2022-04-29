ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swampscott, MA

Lynn police officer injured after chase that ended in Swampscott

By Boston25News.com Staff
Boston 25 News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — A Lynn police officer was injured after a chase that ended in Swampscott Friday afternoon. The officer suffered minor injuries and is expected to be...

www.boston25news.com

ABC6.com

Massachusetts State Police arrest fugitive on sail boat

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police, New Bedford police, and U.S. marshals arrested a fugitive living on a sailboat in Fairhaven earlier this week. State police said that 52-year-old Eric Waite was wanted for domestic violence and terrorizing. Waite had been on the run from Maine and was living on the sailboat just off of Pope’s Island.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Carver man dies after truck flips into bog

CARVER, Mass. — A Carver man died after his truck went off a dirt road and into a bog Saturday night, the Plymouth District Attorney’s office said. The crash was reported around 7:49 p.m. near 7 Holmes St. Emergency crews arrived to find the man, who was the only person in the truck, unresponsive. He had already been pulled from the vehicle by people at the scene, the district attorney said.
CARVER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

UPDATE: Boston Police locate missing woman

BOSTON, Mass. — EDITOR’S NOTE: An earlier version of this story contained both the identity and a photo of the missing woman. Both have been removed following the announcement that the woman has been located. A 36-year-old woman that had been reported missing, has been located according to...
BOSTON, MA
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
CBS Boston

Stoneham Police Officer, Brother Accused Of Fraudulently Receiving $36 Million In Mass Save Funds

STONEHAM (CBS) — A Stoneham police officer and his brother are accused of fraudulently receiving $36 million in Mass Save funds. Officer Joseph Ponzo, 48, of Stoneham, and Christopher Ponzo, a 47-year-old owner of an electrical contracting company from North Reading, were arrested Friday. According to U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins, the brothers conspired to bribe an employee at a Mass Save lead vendor company in exchange for Mass Save contracts. The brothers allegedly paid that employee tens of thousands in cash bribes, kickbacks, or other benefits from 2013 to 2017. That included weekly $1,000 payments from Christopher and then $5,000-$10,000...
STONEHAM, MA
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY

