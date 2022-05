FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 tornado ripped through Fishersville and Waynesboro on Tuesday. Tiffany Raines was driving west on Goose Creek road, toward the interstate when she saw the storm. She turned around to head back home to beat the storm. Driving east now on Goose Creek, the sensors on her car were detecting something on both sides of the vehicle, yet she was in the single lane of traffic.

AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO