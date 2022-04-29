ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

ACLU sues NC Department of Public Safety for denying gender-affirming care to trans inmate

By Brooke Migdon | April 29, 2022
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lnYuR_0fOXGgyR00

Story at a glance

  • The ACLU, its North Carolina affiliate and the law firm Patterson Harkavy LLP on Thursday filed a lawsuit on behalf of Zayre-Brown, a transgender inmate in North Carolina.
  • The lawsuit alleges the state’s Department of Public Safety (DPS) has ignored its “constitutional obligation” in failing to provide Zayre-Brown with consistent gender-affirming care.
  • The complaint claims DPS violated Zayre-Brown’s state and federal constitutional rights, the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and the Rehabilitation Act of 1973.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has filed a lawsuit against the North Carolina Department of Public Safety (DPS), alleging the department violated the rights of a transgender inmate by denying her access to gender-affirming care.

In a complaint filed Thursday by the ACLU, its North Carolina affiliate and the law firm Patterson Harkavy LLP, DPS is accused of withholding “essential” medical care to Kanautica Zayre-Brown, a transgender woman who has been in state custody since 2017 and has been diagnosed with gender dysphoria.

According to the lawsuit, Zayre-Brown, 40, legally changed her name and began hormone therapy in 2012 and underwent several gender-affirming surgeries beginning in 2013.

She is currently being housed at Anson Correctional Institution – a women’s facility – in Polkton, N.C., where she was transferred in 2019, after spending nearly two years in male facilities.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

The complaint alleges that Zayre-Brown since entering DPS custody has requested certain treatment and accommodations for her gender dysphoria, including gender-affirming hormone therapy and use of her legal name and gender-consistent pronouns – all which have been unmet.

Zayre-Brown’s requests “have been met with unjustified delays that have needlessly prolonged her suffering,” the lawsuit reads. “Even when DPS has granted approval for these requests, it has failed to provide these necessary treatments and accommodations consistently.”

Despite “extensive documentation” and pre-incarceration medical records indicating that she had been receiving testosterone for more than four years, Zayre-Brown was denied treatment during her first eight months in DPS custody.

Since then, Zayre-Brown has experienced “unwarranted and repeated interruptions of her hormone therapy,” according to the complaint, and her hormone levels have been inconsistently and inadequately monitored.

The lawsuit states that medical providers referred to Zayre-Brown by DPS have agreed that gender-affirming surgery is “medically necessary for her” and Zayre-Brown has met the criteria necessary to receive gender-affirming care while in DPS custody under the department’s current transgender inmate policy.

“Mrs. Zayre-Brown has a serious medical condition that DPS’s own health care providers have recognized requires treatment including gender-affirming surgery,” Jaclyn Maffetore, a staff attorney with the ACLU of North Carolina, said Thursday in a news release announcing the lawsuit.

According to Maffetore, DPS by denying gender-affirming care to Zayre-Brown is ignoring its “constitutional obligation” to provide medically necessary care to her because she is transgender.

“DPS’s denial of treatment is not only discriminatory – it is inhumane,” Maffetore said. “By refusing to treat her gender dysphoria, DPS subjects Mrs. Zayre-Brown to needless suffering and places her life at risk.”

Zayre-Brown’s gender dysphoria has caused her “extreme” mental and psychological anguish, according to the complaint, and the department’s unwillingness to treat her has put her “at grave risk of physical assault and sexual assault.”

Zayre-Brown was at one point placed on suicide watch.

The lawsuit claims that the department’s refusal to adequately treat Zayre-Brown’s gender dysphoria violates her state and federal constitutional rights, the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and the Rehabilitation Act of 1973.

The complaint seeks damages and an injunction requiring DPS to provide Zayre-Brown with medical care and accommodations for her gender dysphoria, including the use of her legal name, gender-consistent pronouns, consistent hormone therapy and gender-affirming surgery.

“The discrimination, mistreatment, and neglect perpetrated against Mrs. Zayre-Brown is far too common for transgender people who are incarcerated,” Taylor Brown, staff attorney for the LGBTQ & HIV Rights Project at the ACLU, said Thursday. “The North Carolina Department of Public Safety will now have to answer for their unlawful and discriminatory behavior.”

Last week, an Illinois judge ordered the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) to find a qualified surgeon to provide the first-ever gender-affirming surgery for a transgender inmate in federal custody.

Changing America has reached out for comment.

Comments / 91

Marvin Pennington
2d ago

The alphabet soup gender/sex confused crowd is always looking for attention and free meds or surgeries just like in the army...make them pay for it themselves

Reply(2)
80
DARKMATTER115
2d ago

100% totally wrong this fake woman belongs in male prison. AND SHOULD NEVER GET MUTILATIONS A NON-LIFE THREATENING SURGERIES ESPECIALLY COVERED BY TAXPAYERS 💵 💵. YOU DO THE CRIME YOU DO THE TIME WITH NO PRIVILEGES. In prison you get basic rights food, water, 🚽, 🚿, health care, clothing, books, gym, rehabilitation, therapy, AA, NA, church.

Reply(2)
26
Rob Kimball
2d ago

this should not be done at the expense of taxpayers. can be done on own after sentence is served

Reply(3)
100
Related
San Antonio Current

Texas child welfare workers quitting over governor's order to investigate families with transgender kids

Nearly 1 in 10 investigators in Texas Child Protective Services' Austin office have resigned since Gov. Greg Abbott's directive that parents of kids receiving gender-affirming face abuse investigations, Courthouse News Service reports. Randa Mulanax, a former investigations leader who resigned last month over Abbott's controversial order, told Courthouse News she...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Trans Women#Transgender Health Care#Gender Dysphoria#Racism#Patterson Harkavy Llp#Dps#Americans
Daily Mail

'It's not a criminal matter': Murder charge is DROPPED against Texas woman, 26, three days after she was arrested for performing 'self-induced abortion'

Charges against a Texas woman who was arrested for murder after allegedly terminating her own pregnancy were dropped Sunday by the local district attorney. Lizelle Herrera, 26, was arrested Thursday after police alleged she violated the state's new, restrictive abortion law in 'knowingly causing the death of an individual by self-induced abortion,' cops said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
ACLU
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

551K+
Followers
67K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy