ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather

Arbor Day Walk and Green Fair canceled

By Stuart Sudak
eplocalnews.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arbor Day Walk and Green Fair scheduled for Saturday, April 30, has been canceled due to...

www.eplocalnews.org

Comments / 0

Related
Newnan Times-Herald

Over the hills and through the woods, cyclists tour Coweta County

Hundreds of cyclists of all ages took advantage of textbook spring weather to tour the backroads and trails of Coweta County last weekend. Over 500 cyclists ranging in ages from 3 to 81 years old from 11 different states participated in events like the “Tour of Coweta” ride and “Rockin in a Squirrel World” mountain bike race at Brown’s Mill.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
CBS Chicago

Aquatic center in Fox Valley remaining closed this summer due to lifeguard shortage

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A lifeguard shortage is causing a water park in Fox Valley to close for the summer.The Phillips Park Family Aquatic Center will not open this year and the director of recreation said they fell short on lifeguard candidates.Anyone who bought a season pass to Phillips Park will automatically be transferred to the district's other outdoor water park, Splash Country.That facility opens on Memorial Day Weekend.The American Lifeguard Association says one in three pools across the U.S. are at risk of being shut down due to staff shortages.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy