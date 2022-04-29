Arbor Day Walk and Green Fair canceled

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A lifeguard shortage is causing a water park in Fox Valley to close for the summer.The Phillips Park Family Aquatic Center will not open this year and the director of recreation said they fell short on lifeguard candidates.Anyone who bought a season pass to Phillips Park will automatically be transferred to the district's other outdoor water park, Splash Country.That facility opens on Memorial Day Weekend.The American Lifeguard Association says one in three pools across the U.S. are at risk of being shut down due to staff shortages.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO