‘Batwoman’ Canceled After Three Seasons at CW

During Warner Bros. Pictures' CinemacCon panel on Tuesday night, in addition to debuting a new trailer, Black Adam star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson introduced his co-stars playing DC Comics' original superhero supergroup, the Justice Society of America. ComicBook.com attended the panel where Johnson talked about his upcoming debut film as the DC Comics antihero. "So in this movie, we also introduced the JSA," Johnson said. "The JSA is the Justice Society of America. They were before the Justice League, actually, in terms of the comic and the mythology. We are introducing the JSA in Black Adam, and I am privileged and honored to tell you that we have Pierce Brosnan in the movie with us. We have Aldis Hodge in the movie as Hawkman."

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO