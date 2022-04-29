ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

West Ham boss David Moyes has been ‘a revelation’ – Hammers success is all down to him, says Matthew Upson

By Alessandro Schiavone
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

MATTHEW UPSON is adamant West Ham’s transformation is all down to one man — David Moyes.

The ex-Hammers and Arsenal defender believes Moyes deserves enormous credit for how he turned his former side from relegation flirters to an attractive outfit both at home and on the Continent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zyxex_0fOXDyeU00
David Moyes has led West Ham to the Europa League semi-final Credit: ALAMY
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lXzNf_0fOXDyeU00
Matthew Upson has attributed West Ham's rapid rise to Moyes Credit: EMPICS SPORT

This season, Moyes has taken West Ham to the Europa League semi-finals, where they trail Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 after Thursday’s first leg.

And a win over fourth-placed Arsenal at the London Stadium tomorrow would cut the gap to Mikel Arteta’s side to just five points.

Upson told SunSport: “The success is all thanks to Moyes. He’s been a revelation, his management style has really suited the club.

“He brings a lot of stability and discipline, which are the key elements of his managerial success, along with good recruitment and picking the right players in the right positions.

“He’s shown that he is good at building teams because twice now he has taken over teams who are suffering at West Ham and he’s put stability and discipline into that team.

“They’ve recruited really well and the players coming in have been a huge success. They have got a nice blend of players, the right ages of experience and youth.

“They’re a good team with an identity which Moyes has brought and the success is clear and obvious to see.”

Central to the Hammers’ rise has been midfield star Declan Rice, who Moyes values at £150million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I271L_0fOXDyeU00
West Ham's Premier League stats this season

JOIN SUN VEGAS: GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH 100s OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Ts&Cs apply)

Rice, 23, has rejected a number of contract offers by West Ham but Upson, who spent four years at the club between 2007-2011, says the east Londoners must do all they can to keep hold of their most prized asset.

Upson, capped 21 times by England, said: “It’s really important to keep him because West Ham are growing.

“Someone like Declan is playing to a level of Europe’s best and I don’t think he’s punching below his weight at West Ham.

“He’s enjoying himself, he’s developing, he’s young and he’s been brilliant.

“West Ham has been a great club for him to be at, the relationship has worked both ways and he’s been a success.

“I think everyone accepts that sooner or later he may move on. But at the moment they are enjoying him and he’s enjoying it at the club, which is good to see.”

West Ham have defensive issues on Sunday with centre-back's Issa Diop and Angelo Ogbonna out with ankle and knee injuries.

You could play Declan Rice in defence but West Ham would lose too much in the middle of the park without him

Craig Dawson is also suspended following last week’s red card at Chelsea.

Kurt Zouma played the full 90 minutes in the home leg against Frankfurt after battling an ankle problem.

But Upson, who quit playing in 2016, insists Moyes should not be tempted to move club vice-captain Rice from the midfield engine room, despite being down to the bare bones in his backline.

The 43-year-old insisted: “You could play Rice in defence but West Ham would lose too much in the middle of the park without him.”

While Moyes has a selection dilemma, Upson admits he is a huge fan of Arsenal’s flourishing defensive pairing of Gabriel and Ben White, plus the team’s style of play under Arteta.

The Gunners had a slow start to the season but are now front- runners to secure the final Champions League spot.

They have a two-point advantage over arch-rivals Tottenham with just five matches left — and that includes a mouth-watering north London derby on May 12.

Upson, who enjoyed six years working under Gunners managerial legend Arsene Wenger from 1997, said: “The relationship between Gabriel and Ben White is getting better.

“It’s taken a bit of time but the club’s been like that, the team is getting better and better slowly.

“White and Gabriel complement each other quite well because White is very mobile and covers the ground really well, while the Brazilian is a bit more physical, a bigger presence. There’s a nice balance between the two.

“I like Arteta, he’s brought in a style, which is possession and progressive passing, and he won’t compromise on how he wants to play.

“They have got better at managing games and it’s a big reason why they are sitting in the position to maybe qualify for the Champions League.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Son Heung-min and Harry Kane sizzle to inspire Tottenham past Leicester to boost top-four hopes

The numbers of the day say enough, although there’s no accounting for the feel that comes from wins like this.Tottenham Hotspur’s brilliant double act offer their usual one-two to make it a record 41 goals where Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min have combined, and bring a 3-1 win over Leicester City that fortifies the atmosphere around the team as this race for the top four goes down to the wire.That initial link-up, which saw Kane open the scoring, was also Spurs’ first shot on target in 220 minutes. You wouldn’t have guessed it from the way the game proceeded, a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Everton vs Chelsea prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today

Relegation-threatened Everton will be desperate for three points as they host Chelsea at Goodison Park this afternoon, as Frank Lampard looks to get one over his former side.The Toffees are in deep trouble with six games of the season remaining and slid into the bottom three with a 2-0 defeat at Liverpool last weekend.Everton vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League build-up and updatesBurnley’s improved form since the sacking of Sean Dyche has ramped up the pressure on Lampard and his team, who came into the weekend two points adrift but with a game in hand.Lampard will be facing Chelsea for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Premier League injury news, 2021-22 season

Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 35 of the 2021-22 Premier League season due to injury. Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Dawson
Person
David Moyes
Person
Declan Rice
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Angelo Ogbonna
Person
Kurt Zouma
Person
Matthew Upson
The Independent

Son Heung-min stunner helps Spurs to vital victory in Champions League hunt

Son Heung-min’s stunning goal helped Tottenham get their Champions League hopes back on track with a 3-1 win over Leicester.The South Korean curled a 20-yard effort into the top corner to seal a brace that sees him register his highest tally in a Premier League season, moving to 19 goals – just three behind Mohamed Salah in the race for the Golden Boot.Harry Kane got the ball rolling with his customary goal against the Foxes, heading in a first-half corner for his 19th goal in 18 games against his former loan club.Same, Pierre. Same. pic.twitter.com/cbJ5a3605H— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 1,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Arsenal, Spurs maintain CL chase; survival boost for Everton

LONDON — (AP) — As you were in the pursuit of Champions League qualification. At the other end of the Premier League, though, the relegation scrap just got even tighter. Arsenal remained in fourth place after Gabriel's header secured a 2-1 win at West Ham to stay two points ahead of Tottenham after its north London rival beat Leicester 3-1 on Sunday through Son Heung-min's double.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

Time to put our terrible recent record at Goodison to the test against the most terrible recent side to call Goodison home. Everton are fighting tooth and nail against relegation. We need the points to stay comfortable in third. Our quality needs to shine through that motivation-gap. One change from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Arsenal#Sunsport
FOX Sports

Liverpool wins 1-0 at Newcastle to keep pressure on City

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Liverpool kept its quadruple hopes alive with a 1-0 win over Newcastle on Saturday to maintain pressure on Premier League title rival Manchester City. Naby Keita's classy first-half goal at St. James’ Park was enough to send Liverpool two points ahead of City, which plays...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Manchester United vs Brentford predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Manchester United’s players are running out of time to make an impression on incoming coach Erik ten Hag as they host Brentford this evening.Ten Hag has been appointed as the club’s next permanent manager and will take charge at the end of the season, with Ralf Rangnick having confirmed that he has accepted an offer to become the head coach of Austria.But United have been on a miserable run of form and have just one Premier League win in six matches.Thursday’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea ensured United avoided a third straight defeat as they welcome a Brentford side who...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Middlesbrough issue life ban to fan following son’s Riverside pitch invasion

A father who allowed his child to run on the pitch at Middlesbrough during Saturday’s Championship match with Stoke has been banned from the Riverside Stadium for life. Boro, who have reinforced their zero tolerance approach to such incursions, have also identified four other youngsters who made their way on to the playing surface after the final whistle and promised to ban their parents too.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Everton earn priceless win, Arsenal ahead of Spurs in top-four race

Everton kept alive their hopes of Premier League survival by shocking Chelsea 1-0 on Sunday, as Arsenal maintained their two-point lead over Tottenham in the battle to qualify for next season's Champions League. The battle for fourth could come down to a north London derby between Tottenham and Arsenal on May 12.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal for 'winning ugly' against West Ham as Sky Sports pundits hail Eddie Nketiah's impact

Mikel Arteta praised his Arsenal side for "winning ugly" as they claimed a 2-1 victory over West Ham to move back above Tottenham into fourth place in the Premier League. The Gunners were not at their fluid best at the London Stadium but emerged victorious thanks to headed goals by centre-backs Rob Holding and Gabriel Magalhaes either side of Jarrod Bowen's equaliser.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Premier League title race: Liverpool & Man City run-in fixtures

Liverpool and Manchester City yielded no ground to each other as they both won on Saturday to continue their march towards the Premier League title. Liverpool's lunchtime win over Newcastle saw them lead the table, until City thrashed Leeds United in the late kick-off to retake top spot. Naby Keita's...
SOCCER
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
412K+
Followers
21K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy