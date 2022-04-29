ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Newcastle must ruin Liverpool’s title dream to finally get revenge for 1996 heartbreak, says Toon legend Keith Gillespie

By Oscar Paul
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

KEITH GILLESPIE is hoping Newcastle wreck Liverpool’s title dreams — and finally get revenge for breaking Geordie hearts in 1996.

Anything but a win for the Reds at St James’ Park today would likely leave their Premier League — and Quadruple — dreams in tatters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qtF7V_0fOXDv0J00
Liverpool's 1996 matchwinner Stan Collymore shows the delight and Newcastle's Phillipe Albert  the despair
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ELR9N_0fOXDv0J00
Keith Gillespie says it's still painful watching the 1996 thriller Credit: Rex

It was 26 years ago when the tables were turned and Liverpool famously ruined the Magpies’ own bid for glory in THAT 4-3 classic at Anfield.

Kevin Keegan’s Entertainers had already blown a 12-point lead by April but victory would have put them level on points with Manchester United with a game in hand.

The scars remain today for those Toon players involved — and Gillespie would love nothing more than to see Eddie Howe’s potential kingmakers give the Merseysiders a taste of their own medicine.

The Northern Irishman told SunSport: “A win would absolutely make it that little bit sweeter.

“Losing at Anfield had a huge say on the league — and it’s great Newcastle are going to have a say on the title race now.

“It’s really difficult for all of us watching that game back because of the position we got ourselves into.

“It’s always popping up on social media and you can’t help yourself . . . and then those late goals come!

“It looked like we could win the Premier League, so a win on Saturday would be incredible — and plenty of the others from that side will be thinking the same.”

The events of that epic back-and-forth clash are well known: Newcastle went 2-1 up after falling behind and then led 3-2 before Stan Collymore equalised and bagged a dramatic injury-time winner.

Anfield erupted as boss Keegan slumped over an advertising hoarding, while the Toon Army — without a league title since 1927 — were crestfallen.

Gillespie, 47, was a major part of that side but had been benched following his return from injury to accommodate January signing Faustino Asprilla.

The former flying winger added: “I was sat directly behind Kevin and it’s the greatest game I’ve ever watched. But it was absolutely gutting and so difficult to take.

“Everyone was devastated in the changing room after. People had their heads in their hands and there was silence but Kevin was brilliant.

“He said, ‘If you play like that every week, you’ll be fine. I’m just delighted to be manager of a Newcastle side who played like that’.

“That lifted the players straightaway, reminding us we’d played in a game nobody will ever forget.”

The Mags recovered by beating QPR three days later but the killer blow came courtesy of two-goal Graham Fenton in a 2-1 defeat at Blackburn.

Kenny Dalglish replaced Keegan that summer and Newcastle were — just about — in the hunt for the title again when they returned to Anfield the following March.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NKKdH_0fOXDv0J00
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is gunning for title glory, just like Newcastle chief Kevin Keegan was 26 years ago Credit: PA

But they were, Gillespie says, “diabolical” in the first half, collapsing to a 3-0 deficit before an incredible rally after the break.

Gillespie pulled one back, Asprilla’s stunner made it 3-2 with three minutes remaining, and Warren Barton equalised seconds later.

However, in a grim repeat of the season prior, there was one more sting in the tale as Robbie Fowler won it at the death.

Other than a three-year flirtation with the big boys under Sir Bobby Robson in the early Noughties, there has been little to shout about on Tyneside since.

But now, under manager Howe and loaded Saudi owners, something is stirring again.

Howe has led them from 19th to ninth and yesterday said he hopes resurgent Newcastle and Liverpool will be fighting out title deciders again in the future.

And Gillespie said: “There is no reason why they can’t be in a few years’ time.

“We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves but I really think they can take a big leap forward next season.

“Just above tenth would be realistic but you can look higher than that — top six is a real possibility.

What Eddie (Howe) has done is amazing and we know they’ve got the money to strengthen even further.

“Then you look at the Champions League places before competing for the league.

“What Eddie has done is amazing and we know they’ve got the money to strengthen even further. The transformation has been way above what anyone expected but I don’t agree at all with people who say they bought safety.

They spent money on Bruno Guimaraes but he was a bit of an unknown to everyone, Kieran Trippier last played in February and Matt Targett is on loan.

“They had to spend but the players already there — the likes of Joelinton, Jonjo Shelvey, Fabian Schar — have been a revelation.”

Only Liverpool have a better record than Newcastle in 2022, so can the Magpies inflict a first league defeat on Jurgen Klopp’s side since December?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1636N2_0fOXDv0J00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M5uFb_0fOXDv0J00

A draw could prove fatal to the Reds, too, and Gillespie insisted: “Newcastle could easily get a point.

“At New Year, everyone would have had this down as an absolute certainty for Liverpool.

“But now, why not? St James’ Park is always a difficult place to go.

“The place will be bouncing. The 12.30pm kick-off is an advantage, too, after their game with Villarreal.

“So this is a massive chance for the players to show how far they have come — and have a say in the title race.”

