Woman and dog found dead inside burned Bellevue home

OMAHA, Neb. -- A 27-year-old is dead after being pulled from an Omaha-area lake. The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened Wednesday afternoon at Wehrspann Lake in the Chalco Hills area. Authorities say the 27-year-old man was able to be pulled out from the water after being submerged....
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the death of Lily Peters, the 10-year-old girl whose body was found Monday morning in a wooded area in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, police said in a press conference on Tuesday evening. "Earlier this evening we arrested a juvenile suspect in this case,"...
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — As of 8:35 a.m. MT, Rapid City police say the missing child has been found. Their update also says she is safe. She hadn’t been seen since being dropped off at South Middle School Monday morning.
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
UPDATE — 3:27 P.M. Des Moines Police say the three men have been identified and are cooperating with police. ——— DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects they say assaulted a man in a convenience store bathroom earlier this month. The assault happened on April 2nd, just […]
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
An erratic driver in a Carter Lake neighborhood led police on an unexpected chase across a golf course and into the water. For two hours every morning and every evening for decades Farnam Street from 46th to Dodge becomes a one-way road. 6 On Your Side resolves issues. Updated: 2...
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Two Davenport sisters are facing abuse charges for allegedly leaving their elderly mother on the floor for four days after she fell in March, according to online court documents. Barbara Joan Steen, 59, and Beverly Jean Steen, 65, were both the caretakers of their 86-year-old mother,...
Police are searching for a man who robbed the First National Bank of Omaha at gunpoint Thursday in West Omaha. The call came in just after 3 p.m. near 168th and Maple Road. Authorities said the man jumped over the counter armed with a gun, demanded money from the vault and registers and then ran off with the cash.
A Jerome woman was arrested in Idaho Falls after she reportedly punched and kicked nurses while being treated at Idaho Falls Community Hospital.
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the hospital on March 29 to reports that Ashley Reasch, 34, was fighting with staff, screaming and yelling expletives in a room with children.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Reasch kicked one nurse in the chest, then punched...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - One person was taken to the hospital following an accident Thursday morning in Hamilton County. The accident happened around 8:20 a.m. on Highway 34. Hamilton County Sheriff Jeremy McCoy said a woman was driving on Highway 34 when her vehicle rear-ended a pickup truck trying to turn on C Road.
POCATELLO — A 47-year-old motel manager has been charged with multiple felonies after police say he stabbed a man and threatened a woman with a switchblade knife in the lobby of a local motel early Friday morning.
Robert Warren States, of Pocatello, the manager of the Rodeway Inn on the 800 block of South Fifth Avenue, has been charged with aggravated battery and aggravated assault following the incident, according to court records. Additionally, Bannock County prosecutors have filed a notice with the courts that they...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, April 29. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A motorcycle club with members around the world is at the center of a large-scale investigation, and two of the locations where authorities were searching are in South Dakota.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have identified the man who led authorities on a wild chase through downtown and south side Des Moines neighborhoods overnight. According to police, 22-year-old Christopher Mitchell, of Bondurant, led police on the chase, which ultimately ended in a crash. The Iowa State Patrol said...
