ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, NE

Woman and dog found dead inside burned Bellevue home

By Associated Press
klkntv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a woman and one of her dogs were found dead inside a Bellevue home where a...

www.klkntv.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

27-year-old dies after being pulled from Omaha-area lake

OMAHA, Neb. -- A 27-year-old is dead after being pulled from an Omaha-area lake. The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened Wednesday afternoon at Wehrspann Lake in the Chalco Hills area. Authorities say the 27-year-old man was able to be pulled out from the water after being submerged....
OMAHA, NE
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bellevue, NE
Local
Nebraska Accidents
Bellevue, NE
Accidents
Bellevue, NE
Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: Missing girl found in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — As of 8:35 a.m. MT, Rapid City police say the missing child has been found. Their update also says she is safe. She hadn’t been seen since being dropped off at South Middle School Monday morning.
RAPID CITY, SD
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Dead Inside#Police#Neb#Accident#Ap
WHO 13

Des Moines bathroom assault suspects identified

UPDATE — 3:27 P.M. Des Moines Police say the three men have been identified and are cooperating with police. ——— DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects they say assaulted a man in a convenience store bathroom earlier this month. The assault happened on April 2nd, just […]
DES MOINES, IA
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
WOWT

Suspect found in hot tub near Carter Lake

An erratic driver in a Carter Lake neighborhood led police on an unexpected chase across a golf course and into the water. For two hours every morning and every evening for decades Farnam Street from 46th to Dodge becomes a one-way road. 6 On Your Side resolves issues. Updated: 2...
CARTER LAKE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Idaho State Journal

Woman charged, reportedly punched and kicked nurses at hospital

A Jerome woman was arrested in Idaho Falls after she reportedly punched and kicked nurses while being treated at Idaho Falls Community Hospital. Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the hospital on March 29 to reports that Ashley Reasch, 34, was fighting with staff, screaming and yelling expletives in a room with children. According to the probable cause affidavit, Reasch kicked one nurse in the chest, then punched...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KSNB Local4

Accident on Hwy 34 sends one to hospital

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - One person was taken to the hospital following an accident Thursday morning in Hamilton County. The accident happened around 8:20 a.m. on Highway 34. Hamilton County Sheriff Jeremy McCoy said a woman was driving on Highway 34 when her vehicle rear-ended a pickup truck trying to turn on C Road.
HAMILTON COUNTY, NE
Idaho State Journal

Police: Local motel manager facing felony charges for stabbing man, threatening woman with knife

POCATELLO — A 47-year-old motel manager has been charged with multiple felonies after police say he stabbed a man and threatened a woman with a switchblade knife in the lobby of a local motel early Friday morning. Robert Warren States, of Pocatello, the manager of the Rodeway Inn on the 800 block of South Fifth Avenue, has been charged with aggravated battery and aggravated assault following the incident, according to court records. Additionally, Bannock County prosecutors have filed a notice with the courts that they...
POCATELLO, ID
KCCI.com

Iowa man charged after wild overnight chase in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have identified the man who led authorities on a wild chase through downtown and south side Des Moines neighborhoods overnight. According to police, 22-year-old Christopher Mitchell, of Bondurant, led police on the chase, which ultimately ended in a crash. The Iowa State Patrol said...
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy