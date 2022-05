If Danielle Russell dies of an overdose, she wants the U.S. government to be held responsible—not the person who supplied her with drugs. Russell, 37, a harm-reduction worker in Phoenix, is one of many drug users pushing back against drug-induced homicide laws, or “death by dealer” laws, which see dealers who provide drugs that lead to overdoses treated like murderers in the criminal justice system.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 19 DAYS AGO