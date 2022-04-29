ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donaldsonville, LA

Father arrested, son wanted in Donaldsonville shooting

By Trinity Velazquez
brproud.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who is believed to be connected to a shooting that happened in Donaldsonville. On April 16, deputies responded to a reported shooting on St. Vincent Street in Donaldsonville around 5:30 p.m. The sheriff’s office...

www.brproud.com

