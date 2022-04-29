Father arrested, son wanted in Donaldsonville shooting
By Trinity Velazquez
2 days ago
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who is believed to be connected to a shooting that happened in Donaldsonville. On April 16, deputies responded to a reported shooting on St. Vincent Street in Donaldsonville around 5:30 p.m. The sheriff’s office...
Five people have been arrested and another person is being sought in response to drive-by shootings in a southwest Mississippi neighborhood. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Group has arrested five suspects, accused of drive by shootings at two homes on Red Bud Lane on Saturday. Deputies responded...
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
Iyanna "Yaya" Mayweather has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 2020 stabbing of Lapattra Jacobs, the mother of rapper NBA YoungBoy's child. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the 21-year-old daughter of boxer Floyd Mayweather entered her guilty plea in a Houston courtroom, admitting to "unlawfully, intentionally and unknowingly" causing "bodily injury to Lapattra Jacobs" by cutting her "with a knife."
A TEENAGER was captured on surveillance footage moments after being reported missing as police found her backpack and cell phone at the scene. Saige Stiles, 15, was last seen walking to school Monday morning in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after telling a friend she was being "followed." The concerned friend...
Jurors found a man guilty of all charges for murdering a woman he briefly dated. “I’m still alive,” Brandon Roberts, 29, yelled Tuesday as judicial marshals took him from that courtroom in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to The Connecticut Post. He shot therapist Emily Todd, 25, in the back...
A bouquet of flowers and balloons sit outside of a home on the 1200 block of Sumner Street, where 63-year-old Kenneth Faggin took his last breath. His family, beside themselves in grief after learning he was gunned down on Friday.
A man is facing murder charges in the death of a Baton Rouge woman found bound to a steering wheel after a stabbing attack that was streamed on Facebook Live, according to Louisiana authorities. Earl Lee Johnson Jr., 35, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after the fatal stabbing...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, April 16, 2022, Adams County Sheriff deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Red Bud Lane in reference to a shooting. Once deputies arrived at the scene, they initiated an investigation and determined that at least 20 rounds were fired, hitting two different homes and tow different vehicles […]
SLAUGHTER, La. — A Louisiana couple may be charged with murder after their incapacitated 36-year-old daughter was found dead on a couch in January, emaciated and covered in her own waste. Lacey Ellen Fletcher likely suffered for years before she died of “severe chronic neglect” at her parents’ home...
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (TCD) -- A grand jury will decide if the parents of a woman who was found dead after being severely neglected will face charges. According to WAFB-TV, on Jan. 3, first responders were called out to a house in Slaughter after receiving a report that 36-year-old Lacey Fletcher had died. East Feliciana Parish Coroner Dr. Ewell Bickham III arrived at the scene and saw what he called "the worst form of medical neglect I’ve ever seen."
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office and Pointe Coupee Fire District 4 were both asked to respond to the False River early Tuesday morning. Around 4:20 a.m., a call came in about a vehicle that had made its way into the river. PCPSO says the woman who was driving the […]
