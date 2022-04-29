ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hubbard, OH

'Every college athlete's dream': Former Hubbard standout heading to NCAA Championships

27 First News
 2 days ago

Former Hubbard golf star Jackie Adler will soon be competing on one of the biggest stages in college golf. ‘Every college athlete’s dream’: Former Hubbard...

www.wkbn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Akron Beacon Journal

Beacon Journal High School Athletes of the Week featuring six area standouts

Acord went 13-for-20 in a five-game span for a .650 batting average with two doubles, three triples, five home runs, 11 runs scored and 16 RBIs. She hit two grand slams during the stretch that included a win against Independence (11-2) and two victories apiece over Woodridge (15-0 and 24-3) and Mogadore (5-2 and 10-8). She entered the weekend batting .585 (24-for-41) with nine home runs, four triples, seven doubles and 24 RBIs and 20 runs this season.
AKRON, OH
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan receives commitment from McDonald's All-American Greta Kampschroeder

The Michigan Wolverines women's basketball program got a boost of good news in the early stages of the offseason.  On Sunday, the program received a commitment from guard Greta Kampschroeder, a McDonald's All-American out of high school, played at Oregon State this past season. Kampschroeder, a native of Naperville, Ill. is the first McDonald's All-American to make the Michigan women's basketball roster.  ...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Hubbard, OH
Mahoning County, OH
Sports
Hubbard, OH
Sports
County
Mahoning County, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rutgers women’s lacrosse moves up two spots in final regular season poll

Following a midweek win in the Big Ten, Rutgers women’s lacrosse moved up two spots in the final Inside Lacrosse rankings. Rutgers, who finished the regular season 14-3 (4-2 Big Ten) are currently no. 13 in the final rankings of the regular season. They moved up two spots from last week. The Scarlet Knights have now won four straight games including consecutive Big Ten wins to close out the season. A week ago, they beat Penn State 18-13 and then this past Thursday, Rutgers downed Ohio State 10-8 on the road. Rutgers is the third seed in the upcoming Big Ten Tournament, which they host this year. They will face No. 2 Northwestern on Friday night. In terms of their NCAA Tournament outlook, Rutgers is eighth nationally in RPI. RelatedRutgers coaching staff member is headed for Pittsburgh Steelers rookie minicamp tryout This season, Rutgers tied a program record for most wins. They are looking to build on a solid 2021 season and make a deeper push in the NCAA Tournament. In 2021, Rutgers finished 7-9 (5-7 Big Ten). They lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to Stony Brook.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Championships#College Athlete#Drug Addiction#Firestone Dog Park Young#Campbell Scrappers#The Hope Foundation#The Summit Radio
Cleveland.com

Gilmour names Tommy Zagorski new football coach

GATES MILLS, Ohio — Gilmour named Tommy Zagorski its new football coach Monday to lead its program after 14 years in college football. The new Gilmour coach spent the last four years at the University of Akron as an offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. Previous to that, he coached the tight ends with offensive coordinator duties at Eastern Kentucky University.
GATES MILLS, OH
The Times-Reporter

Hunter Garretson has record day for Akron men's pole vaulters

The University of Akron track and field team wrapped up the final day of the Clark Wood Invitational hosted by the University of Louisville on Saturday, registering four victories as part of 16 overall top-five finishes and four top-five program performances. Freshman Hunter Garretson (Newcomerstown) eclipsed a career-best mark of 18 feet, 4.75 inches to...
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

Track & Field: 26th Poland Invitational - Full results

The 26th Poland Invitation is in the books. In the team rankings, the Boardman boys finished in first place with a score of 92. On the ladies side, Salem took home first place as a team with 90 points. Find below the meet MVPs, along with PDFs of entire results.
POLAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy