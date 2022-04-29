ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carter County, TN

CCSO: Man charged after beating family member with ax

By Van Jones
 2 days ago

ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man has been charged with aggravated domestic assault after he beat a family member with the handle of an ax.

A deputy with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) was dispatched to an address on Buck Mountain Road in regards to an assault. When he arrived, he was met by the victim who claimed that a relative of his, Jacob Johnson, hit him several times with the handle of an ax then fled the scene on a four-wheeler, a report from the CCSO states.

The victim said that Johnson hit him twice with the handle of the ax while in the house. The victim then tried to run away, but Johnson allegedly chased and hit him from behind causing him to fall to the ground.

The report continues by saying that once the man was on the ground, Johnson hit him approximately eight to ten more times in the back and legs.

The reported victim had severe swelling on his right leg and red marks on his back. The victim stated that he was unable to walk and believed that his right leg was broken, according to the report.

The ax that Johnson allegedly used was located and collected as evidence. It was described by the CCSO as a double-edged ax with a “wide wooden handle.”

The victim was transported by EMS to Sycamore Shoals Hospital due to possibly having a broken leg.

The report states that due to bodily injury and the statement collected from the victim, Johnson was charged with aggravated domestic assault.

