Louisville, KY

Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas still at it at 86

By Shannon Cogan
Wave 3
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas has had 48 Derby starters and has won the Derby and Oaks four times each. This trainer, who was frequently in the winner’s circle in the late 1980s and 1990s, now has another big shot in the...

My 1053 WJLT

Your Guide to the 2022 Kentucky Derby

The first Saturday in May means only one thing to Kentuckians – it’s Kentucky Derby time, ya’ll!. Historically dubbed the “Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports,” the Kentucky Derby is all about the horses, yes, but it’s also become an enormously popular experience that highlights the importance of big hats, bourbon, and betting.
CBS Sports

2022 Kentucky Derby odds, best predictions: Expert who called last year's Derby Day winner unveils picks

Classic Causeway is one of the latest additions to the 2022 Kentucky Derby field after initially pulling out following an 11th-place showing at the Florida Derby. Trainer Brian Lynch did an about-face, however, and ultimately chose to target the 148th Run for the Roses. Betting on a horse coming off a disappointing race is a difficult proposition, but it could also make for one of the most dramatic Kentucky Derby finishes in recent memory. Among the current 2022 Kentucky Derby contenders, Classic Causeway has the fastest career half-mile at 46.68 seconds. Cyberknife, who is 22-1 in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds, is next at 46.82, while Messier (6-1) is third at 46.84. With the Kentucky Derby 2022 featuring the largest field in North American racing, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks.
Mashed

How To Make An Oaks Lily, The Official Cocktail Of The Kentucky Oaks

Get your floppy hats, bowties, and fascinators ready! Each May, as spring is in full swing in the U.S., people from all over the world travel to Louisville, Kentucky to watch 20 horses and jockeys race to the finish line. The tradition has been embedded in American culture since it began in 1875, according to the event's official website.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Kentucky Derby leads off Triple Crown without Bob Baffert

The Kentucky Derby leads off the first Triple Crown season in decades without the chance of Bob Baffert officially winning one or more of the three races. Baffert’s absence while suspended shadows over the race, particularly because two horses he trained for a significant period of time are among the top contenders. Former assistant Tim Yakteen would get the credit if Taiba or Messier wins after taking over training duties.
WLKY.com

Meet winners of 2022 Kentucky Derby Festival miniMarathon/Marathon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It would be difficult to script better weather for the Derby Marathon and miniMarathon as thousands of runners took off from the starting line. Here are the first place winners in each of the two races' categories. miniMarathon. Male winner: Jarrett Mattingly, 24, of New Haven,...
WLKY.com

From the WLKY Archives: Horse racing’s Triple Crown winners through the years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On June 11, 1919, Sir Barton became the first Triple Crown winner with a win at the Belmont Stakes. The Triple Crown is a series of three thoroughbred horse races for 3-year-old horses, which take place in May and early June of each year, according to the Kentucky Derby’s official website. The Triple Crown of horse racing is considered one of the most difficult accomplishments in horse racing, and possibly all of sports championships. The grueling schedule requires a 3-year-old horse to win the Kentucky Derby, then two weeks later win the Preakness Stakes, and then three weeks later win the Belmont Stakes.
KVIA

Jockeys with the most Kentucky Derby wins

Audacious hats, mint juleps, and … thoroughbreds. The anticipation of the revelry that makes up the Kentucky Derby has been going strong since its 1875 inception. Each year, it is the first event of the Triple Crown of Thoroughbred Racing series, which also includes Maryland’s Preakness Stakes and the New York’s Belmont Stakes.
WLKY.com

Great Balloon Race goes on as scheduled

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Great Balloon Race should go on as scheduled!. The launch is at 7 a.m. The balloons launch from Bowman Field. A "hare" balloon finds a site to lay out the target, and then the other balloons drop their marks there. So keep your eyes to...
Wave 3

KDF Pegasus Pin Drawing: April 29, 2022

Watch WAVE 3 News at 7 and 7:30 p.m. each Friday up to the Kentucky Derby to see who wins the Pegasus Pin drawing live. Watch WAVE 3 News at 7 and 7:30 p.m. each Friday up to the Kentucky Derby to see who wins the Pegasus Pin drawing live.
WHAS11

Mirazon wins Derby Festival's Great Balloon Race

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With one week to go until the 148th Kentucky Derby, skies over the metro area were filled with dazzling displays of color for the Great Balloon Race. Eleven “hound” balloons took off from Bowman Field in hopes of catching the “hare” – the Kroger balloon.
Wave 3

Runners gear up for KDF miniMarathon and Marathon

WAVE News - Friday evening, April 29, 2022. Suspect accused of shooting at LMPD officer, starting chase denied home incarceration. A Louisville man facing charges after allegedly shooting at a police officer and beginning a police chase was denied home incarceration by a judge on Friday. Bullitt jailer sued by...
WHAS11

'I’ve been expecting big things', Kentucky Derby back to full capacity

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby is the next major sporting event to move a step closer to normalcy after two years of upheaval adjusting to COVID-19 restrictions. After fluctuating dates and crowds, Churchill Downs will welcome everybody without restrictions on Saturday, raising hopes of getting back to 150,000 or more beneath the Twin Spires.
WLKY.com

Trainer Brian Lynch preparing to compete in first Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Trainer Brian Lynch is getting ready to compete in his first-ever Kentucky Derby. "It's the biggest race in the world," Lynch said. Lynch is the trainer for Derby contender Classic Causeway. Classic Causeway finished in last place (11th) in his last race, which was the Florida...
