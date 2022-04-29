ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

Vehicles no longer allowed at Richland’s ‘Top of the World’ park due to crime spike

By Dylan Carter
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KkUnK_0fOXB1Ae00
'Top of the World' parking lot in Richland, WA (Google Maps)

RICHLAND, Wash. — Though visitors can still take a hike up to visit the Glenwood Overlook Park, commonly known as the ‘Top of the World’ park to many community members, access to the park via motorized vehicles has been closed by local authorities.

According to a social media alert published by the Richland Police Department, motorized access has been restricted at the park in a joint decision from city officials and local law enforcement. The restriction is in effect immediately as of April 29, 2022, and it’s unclear whether this is a permanent shift.

Anyone who plans to visit the ‘Top of the World’ park is urged to park in the cul-de-sac at the end of Glenwood Court. An alternative option is to park your vehicle at the gravel lot on Englewood Drive, which is located south of the park.

Richland police officials emphasized that this decision was made to protect the private property of community members and visitors while ensuring visits to the park are a safe experience for all.

Several incidents have led to this decision including instances of malicious mischief, vandalism, and in some extreme cases, crimes against people who were visiting the park.

By closing off access to vehicles with new signage and barriers, Richland law enforcement hopes to spell the influx of criminal activity happening at this otherwise lovely community hub.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 5

PW1
2d ago

Maybe the goody two shoes should defund the police even more that should really help the vandalism and other crime that has increased over the past year

Reply(2)
6
Related
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

‘I was shocked:’ Police warn to stay vigilant as vehicle thefts in Tri-Cities increase

KENNEWICK, Wash. — As law enforcement officials see an uptick in car thefts, Kennewick police are warning you to stay vigilant. According to the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC), “vehicle thefts are up 99% in March 2022 compared with March of the previous year. Overall, auto thefts are up 88% year-to-date compared with the same timeframe from last year.”
KENNEWICK, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Richland, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Cars
City
Richland, WA
Richland, WA
Cars
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Pasco police officers seize haul of drugs and guns from a teenager

PASCO, Wash. — What began as a routine traffic stop resulted in the seizure of massive quantities of illegal drugs and guns that put a teenager behind bars. According to Sgt. Rigo Pruneda of the Pasco Police Department, officers stopped a male suspect in his vehicle on Saturday and shortly after, noticed evidence of possible drugs and guns inside. They arrested the 17-year-old driver for allegedly driving with a suspended license and a K9 unit was deployed to the scene.
PASCO, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Vandalism#Vehicles#Glenwood Court#The Kapp Kvew News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
MilitaryTimes

2 Air Force staff sergeants charged with stealing ammunition

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two Fairchild Air Force Base staff sergeants face charges of stealing thousands of rounds of ammunition from the Spokane, Washington, base in a case with antigovernment overtones. John I. Sanger and Eric Eagleton were named in a criminal complaint unsealed in federal court in Spokane on...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Police: Mother and son found fatally shot in Chelan, no other suspects believed involved

CHELAN, Wash. – A mother and her son were both found dead in a Chelan home last Friday. Police said they are not looking for any other suspects. Just after 2 p.m., Chelan County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of two gunshot victims in a residence on Apple Acres Road in Chelan. It was a family member who made the report after arriving at the home.
CHELAN, WA
The Oregonian

Body found in sand on Lincoln City beach identified as 32-year-old man

Officials in Lincoln County identified a man who was found dead and partially buried in the sand on the Oregon coast earlier this month. The remains of Robert Ryan Leach, 32, were discovered by a beachcomber on the morning of April 7 south of Canyon Drive Park, according to Lincoln City police. Official said Leach was likely transient at the time of his death but had ties to Washington state.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy