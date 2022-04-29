Vehicles no longer allowed at Richland’s ‘Top of the World’ park due to crime spike

'Top of the World' parking lot in Richland, WA (Google Maps)

RICHLAND, Wash. — Though visitors can still take a hike up to visit the Glenwood Overlook Park, commonly known as the ‘Top of the World’ park to many community members, access to the park via motorized vehicles has been closed by local authorities.

According to a social media alert published by the Richland Police Department, motorized access has been restricted at the park in a joint decision from city officials and local law enforcement. The restriction is in effect immediately as of April 29, 2022, and it’s unclear whether this is a permanent shift.

Anyone who plans to visit the ‘Top of the World’ park is urged to park in the cul-de-sac at the end of Glenwood Court. An alternative option is to park your vehicle at the gravel lot on Englewood Drive, which is located south of the park.

Richland police officials emphasized that this decision was made to protect the private property of community members and visitors while ensuring visits to the park are a safe experience for all.

Several incidents have led to this decision including instances of malicious mischief, vandalism, and in some extreme cases, crimes against people who were visiting the park.

By closing off access to vehicles with new signage and barriers, Richland law enforcement hopes to spell the influx of criminal activity happening at this otherwise lovely community hub.

