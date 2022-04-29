Apple warning: the iPhone and Apple Watch pop up you should never ignore

WE get many notifications on our smartphones but some are definitely more important than others.

Apple has a Support page dedicated to its important emergency and government alerts on your iPhone and Apple Watch.

If you get one of these alerts, it's best not to ignore it as they're not sent very often and are usually about something very important.

Not all countries allow for iPhone Public Safety Alerts but they're common in the US.

Apple users in America can receive AMBER alerts (America's Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response).

Your iPhone and Apple Watch can also alert you to things like imminent threats to your life or extreme weather conditions.

Apple says Government Alerts are turned on for your device by default.

When you receive one you should hear a special sound.

This sound is like an emergency alarm and can be hard to ignore.

Government Alerts on iPhone can only be switched off in certain countries.

To check if your alerts are on or off, go to Settings and click "Notifications".

Then, scroll down to the bottom of your screen.

Find "Government Alerts" and there may be a toggle next to it.

Some users can turn this toggle on and off.

Apple says: "Government Alerts are supported when using a SIM card from a supported carrier.

"Your Apple Watch can receive these alerts if your iPhone can receive them and is nearby, or your Apple Watch is on a Wi-Fi network. With a cellular plan from a supported carrier, your Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + cellular) and later can receive these alerts without your iPhone nearby."

