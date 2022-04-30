ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Disney's corporate affairs head leaves three months after joining

By Dawn Chmielewski, Lisa Richwine
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2grmxu_0fOXAqlj00

LOS ANGELES, April 29 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co's (DIS.N) head of corporate affairs, Geoff Morrell, is leaving the company three months after joining from oil and energy company BP Plc (BP.L), according to an email on Friday from Chief Executive Officer Bob Chapek.

Morrell's brief tenure has been marked by controversy over the company's response to Florida’s law barring classroom instruction of sexual orientation and gender identity for some younger students. read more

"It has become clear to me that for a number of reasons it is not the right fit," Morrell wrote in a separate email to his staff. "I have decided to leave the company to pursue other opportunities."

Both emails were seen by Reuters.

Kristina Schake will lead the company's communications efforts, Chapek said in the email. Her 30-plus years of experience include heading up President Joe Biden's vaccine education program, as well as communications for Instagram and work in the Obama administration.

Government relations and global public policy will be led by Disney's general counsel, Horacio Gutierrez.

Disney became the focus of criticism for initially failing to speak out publicly against the Florida legislation, which critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. The company said it worked behind the scenes to influence the legislation, an approach Chapek admitted had failed. He later voiced disappointment with the measure and apologized to the company's LGBTQ employees for failing to be a "stronger ally in the fight for equal rights."

When Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed the Parental Rights in Education bill into law on March 28, Disney issued a statement saying it "should never have passed" and said that it should be repealed.

Disney's public condemnation opened a new front in the nation's culture wars, with DeSantis signing a bill on April 22 that would strip the company of its self-governing authority at its Orlando-area parks in apparent retaliation. read more

The company has yet to issue a statement on the new law, which would take effect on June 1, 2023.

Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski and Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles Editing by Chris Reese and Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 93

Roger
2d ago

Walt Disney was smart enough to leave the Demwitocrapic Party after the 1940 presidential election and never looked back. Walt would be disgusted with the current Disney leadership and would back DeSantis in stopping educators from teaching kindergarteners about sexual identity and transgenderism.

Reply(17)
93
l fidler
2d ago

a man with morals, self respect and family values, not the corruption of young minds. leave children to be children

Reply
62
Blue lies mostly
2d ago

You just know massive investment companies are looking at Disney, looking at Twitter and are waiting to make comparisons on performance. If a more open platform Twitter is successful, you can bet Disney will become a VERY tempting buyout target as well.

Reply(3)
16
Related
TheStreet

Disney's Major Headache Just Got A Lot Bigger

Disney has long been a part of Florida's culture and history. The 39-square-mile plot of land in Central Florida has been visited by millions of people at Walt Disney World's theme parks, and it includes the cities of Bay Lake and La Buena Vista. That chunk of land is also...
FLORIDA STATE
morningbrew.com

Disney's ‘Don’t Say Gay’ debacle shows how quickly employees’ trust can be damaged

There is discord at Disney, and it’s not the kind that’s easily resolved by breaking into a haunted castle and befriending an anthropomorphic candle and teapot. The entertainment giant is facing internal and external furor sparked by its tepid response to a new Florida state law that places restrictions on discussion of certain aspects of gender and sexuality in kindergarten through third-grade classrooms.
BURBANK, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Business
State
Florida State
Local
California Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
TheWrap

Fox News’ Neil Cavuto Bashed for Telling Florida AG New Disney Law ‘Is Going After Them With a Sledgehammer’

Fox News host Neil Cavuto just could not make his viewers happy Saturday, with many either questioning why he was coming down so hard on Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody over a new state law dissolving Walt Disney World’s self-governing status, or questioning why he wasn’t coming down hard enough in an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci.
FLORIDA STATE
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geoff Morrell
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Walt Disney
The Independent

Disney heir comes out as transgender and apologises for not doing more against Don’t Say Gay bill

An heir to the Disney fortune who publicly came out as trans recently has said they should have done more to speak out against Florida‘s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, days after their family pledged $500,000 to the Human Rights Campaign, America’s largest LGBT+ advocacy group.Roy P Disney, who is the great-nephew of Walt Disney and the co-founder of Walt Disney Co, said in an appeal to the advocacy group: “Equality matters deeply to us especially because our child, Charlee, is transgender and a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community.”Charlee Disney said they came out to their family four years...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Chilling revelation China could have SOLDIERS, ships and fighter jets on the Solomon Islands in WEEKS - putting Australia at extreme risk

Australia has been warned Chinese military troops, ships and aircraft could arrive in the Solomon Islands within weeks. There are growing fears China will act swiftly to establish a military base less than 2,000km from Australian shores after its security pact with the South Pacific island nation was finalised on Tuesday.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp Plc
Deadline

ExxonMobil Takes Different Tack From Walt Disney Co. On Corporate Policy, Banning Affinity Group Flags

Click here to read the full article. Stepping into the ongoing debate over whether corporations should address political and social concerns outside their business silos, ExxonMobil has said it will prohibit corporate offices from flying the LGBTQ pride flag outside of their offices. Bloomberg reports that ExxonMobil has banned what it termed “external position flags,” including the rainbow-hued LGBTQ-rights flag and the Black Lives Matter flag. The move has caused several employees at the company’s headquarters to balk, saying they will not represent ExxonMobil at Houston’s annual Pride Parade in June. . “Corporate leadership took exception to a rainbow flag being flown...
HOUSTON, TX
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Instagram
Toni Koraza

Do you want Disney to leave Florida?

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill that prohibits schools in the Sunshine State from teaching about sexual orientation and gender identity. The controversial legislation was later dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" bill. However, DeSantis is coming after more than just schools.
FLORIDA STATE
Reuters

Reuters

418K+
Followers
322K+
Post
202M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy