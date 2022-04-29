ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Counties with the highest rate of food-insecure children in Missouri

By Stacker
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest rate of children with food insecurity Missouri using data from Feeding America.

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Missouri with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

#50. Cedar County

– Child food insecurity rate: 17.5%
— Number of food insecure children: 590
– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
– Overall food insecurity rate: 15.9%

#49. Knox County

– Child food insecurity rate: 17.6%
— Number of food insecure children: 170
– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
– Overall food insecurity rate: 15.6%

#48. Pulaski County

– Child food insecurity rate: 17.6%
— Number of food insecure children: 2,020
– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
– Overall food insecurity rate: 15.8%

#47. St. Francois County

– Child food insecurity rate: 17.6%
— Number of food insecure children: 2,460
– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
– Overall food insecurity rate: 16.1%

#46. Harrison County

– Child food insecurity rate: 17.7%
— Number of food insecure children: 370
– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
– Overall food insecurity rate: 15.6%

#45. Bollinger County

– Child food insecurity rate: 17.7%
— Number of food insecure children: 470
– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
– Overall food insecurity rate: 15.5%

#44. Schuyler County

– Child food insecurity rate: 17.8%
— Number of food insecure children: 210
– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
– Overall food insecurity rate: 16.4%

#43. Webster County

– Child food insecurity rate: 17.8%
— Number of food insecure children: 1,860
– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%
– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
– Overall food insecurity rate: 15.1%

#42. Taney County

– Child food insecurity rate: 17.9%
— Number of food insecure children: 2,090
– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 96.0%
– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 5.0%
– Overall food insecurity rate: 16.0%

#41. Montgomery County

– Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%
— Number of food insecure children: 460
– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%
– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%
– Overall food insecurity rate: 14.9%

#40. Stone County

– Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%
— Number of food insecure children: 950
– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
– Overall food insecurity rate: 14.4%

#39. Randolph County

– Child food insecurity rate: 18.2%
— Number of food insecure children: 990
– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
– Overall food insecurity rate: 15.2%

#38. McDonald County

– Child food insecurity rate: 18.2%
— Number of food insecure children: 1,050
– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
– Overall food insecurity rate: 15.1%

#37. Miller County

– Child food insecurity rate: 18.2%
— Number of food insecure children: 1,090
– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
– Overall food insecurity rate: 15.2%

#36. Lawrence County

– Child food insecurity rate: 18.8%
— Number of food insecure children: 1,820
– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%
– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%
– Overall food insecurity rate: 15.2%

#35. Barton County

– Child food insecurity rate: 18.9%
— Number of food insecure children: 530
– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
– Overall food insecurity rate: 17.1%

#34. Camden County

– Child food insecurity rate: 19.0%
— Number of food insecure children: 1,560
– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
– Overall food insecurity rate: 14.7%

#33. Linn County

– Child food insecurity rate: 19.1%
— Number of food insecure children: 550
– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
– Overall food insecurity rate: 14.6%

#32. Maries County

– Child food insecurity rate: 19.3%
— Number of food insecure children: 340
– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
– Overall food insecurity rate: 15.2%

#31. Crawford County

– Child food insecurity rate: 19.3%
— Number of food insecure children: 1,070
– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
– Overall food insecurity rate: 16.8%

#30. Laclede County

– Child food insecurity rate: 19.3%
— Number of food insecure children: 1,680
– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 96.0%
– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 4.0%
– Overall food insecurity rate: 16.5%

#29. Hickory County

– Child food insecurity rate: 19.5%
— Number of food insecure children: 310
– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%
– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%
– Overall food insecurity rate: 17.3%

#28. Barry County

– Child food insecurity rate: 19.7%
— Number of food insecure children: 1,580
– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%
– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
– Overall food insecurity rate: 16.2%

#27. St. Clair County

– Child food insecurity rate: 20.1%
— Number of food insecure children: 370
– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
– Overall food insecurity rate: 16.7%

#26. Putnam County

– Child food insecurity rate: 20.5%
— Number of food insecure children: 230
– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
– Overall food insecurity rate: 15.1%

#25. Stoddard County

– Child food insecurity rate: 20.9%
— Number of food insecure children: 1,370
– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
– Overall food insecurity rate: 18.1%

#24. Washington County

– Child food insecurity rate: 21.0%
— Number of food insecure children: 1,190
– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
– Overall food insecurity rate: 17.8%

#23. Henry County

– Child food insecurity rate: 21.3%
— Number of food insecure children: 1,020
– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%
– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
– Overall food insecurity rate: 17.4%

#22. Scott County

– Child food insecurity rate: 21.3%
— Number of food insecure children: 1,960
– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%
– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%
– Overall food insecurity rate: 16.5%

#21. Morgan County

– Child food insecurity rate: 21.6%
— Number of food insecure children: 1,000
– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%
– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 7.0%
– Overall food insecurity rate: 17.4%

#20. Howell County

– Child food insecurity rate: 22.0%
— Number of food insecure children: 2,110
– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
– Overall food insecurity rate: 18.8%

#19. Dent County

– Child food insecurity rate: 22.1%
— Number of food insecure children: 780
– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
– Overall food insecurity rate: 18.3%

#18. Reynolds County

– Child food insecurity rate: 22.4%
— Number of food insecure children: 280
– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
– Overall food insecurity rate: 17.7%

#17. Dade County

– Child food insecurity rate: 22.4%
— Number of food insecure children: 350
– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
– Overall food insecurity rate: 16.1%

#16. Douglas County

– Child food insecurity rate: 23.0%
— Number of food insecure children: 670
– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 95.0%
– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 5.0%
– Overall food insecurity rate: 17.9%

#15. Benton County

– Child food insecurity rate: 23.2%
— Number of food insecure children: 770
– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
– Overall food insecurity rate: 17.3%

#14. Iron County

– Child food insecurity rate: 23.3%
— Number of food insecure children: 490
– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
– Overall food insecurity rate: 19.6%

#13. St. Louis city

– Child food insecurity rate: 23.4%
— Number of food insecure children: 14,000
– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 41.0%
– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 59.0%
– Overall food insecurity rate: 15.8%

#12. Texas County

– Child food insecurity rate: 23.6%
— Number of food insecure children: 1,310
– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%
– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 7.0%
– Overall food insecurity rate: 19.9%

#11. Wayne County

– Child food insecurity rate: 23.9%
— Number of food insecure children: 680
– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
– Overall food insecurity rate: 21.1%

#10. Mississippi County

– Child food insecurity rate: 24.1%
— Number of food insecure children: 690
– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
– Overall food insecurity rate: 18.7%

#9. New Madrid County

– Child food insecurity rate: 24.8%
— Number of food insecure children: 1,020
– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
– Overall food insecurity rate: 18.3%

#8. Wright County

– Child food insecurity rate: 25.0%
— Number of food insecure children: 1,160
– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%
– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%
– Overall food insecurity rate: 19.5%

#7. Butler County

– Child food insecurity rate: 25.1%
— Number of food insecure children: 2,520
– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
– Overall food insecurity rate: 19.9%

#6. Dunklin County

– Child food insecurity rate: 25.5%
— Number of food insecure children: 1,960
– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
– Overall food insecurity rate: 20.1%

#5. Shannon County

– Child food insecurity rate: 25.6%
— Number of food insecure children: 460
– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
– Overall food insecurity rate: 21.8%

#4. Oregon County

– Child food insecurity rate: 25.7%
— Number of food insecure children: 620
– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 96.0%
– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 4.0%
– Overall food insecurity rate: 19.7%

#3. Ripley County

– Child food insecurity rate: 26.3%
— Number of food insecure children: 820
– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
– Overall food insecurity rate: 21.7%

#2. Ozark County

– Child food insecurity rate: 29.2%
— Number of food insecure children: 530
– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
– Overall food insecurity rate: 21.8%

#1. Pemiscot County

– Child food insecurity rate: 29.5%
— Number of food insecure children: 1,280
– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
– Overall food insecurity rate: 20.9%

