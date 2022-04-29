ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington County, NJ

Burlington County, NJ, Drug Dealer Sentenced for Death of Customer

By Chris Coleman
 2 days ago
A Pemberton Township drug dealer will be spending over a decade behind bars for causing the death of a customer to whom she sold fentanyl-laced heroin in 2017. 36-year-old Shannon McGuigan was sentenced on Friday to 12 years in state prison and must serve 85 percent of the term before becoming...

