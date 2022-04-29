ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South San Francisco, CA

Library News

ssf.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe library is celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month with virtual and in-person events, along with resources and guides to learn more about AAPI Heritage. Book Lists. Books for children and adults about the Asian American experience, AAPI history, culture, and communities:. Library Programming. Adult Services....

www.ssf.net

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

Black Churches In Washington D.C. Are Losing Their Congregations Due To Gentrification

Black churches in Washington D.C. have served as a staple in the D.C. area for generations, but their congregations have disappeared in recent decades due to gentrification. According to Politico, in 2000, the Black population of Washington D.C. was 59%, but in the past two decades, the Latino and Asian populations in the area have increased, bringing the Black population down to 41%. Additionally, gentrification has pushed the cost of living and rent in the city to levels unseen.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS News

Uncovering a dumpster full of art worth millions

In 2017 a barn cleanout in Connecticut revealed a treasure trove of artworks, by an obscure artist who'd died the year before. Now, experts say the dumpster art could be worth millions. Correspondent David Pogue delves into the intriguing tale of how a skateboarding mechanic became a detective in order to uncover the identity of Francis Hines, an expressionist who experimented with wrapping buildings, objects and paintings.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
State
Georgia State
City
South San Francisco, CA
Fox News

Black success demolishes the left's '2+2 = racism' lie

Dr. Jessica Watkins rode a Space-X rocket out of Cape Canaveral at 3:52 a.m. Wednesday. Destination: the International Space Station, where the 33-year-old astronaut became the ISS’s first Black female crew member and flight engineer. From 248 miles above sea level, this UCLA Ph.D. (geology), Cal Tech post-doctoral fellow, and fifth Black woman in space can peer down in astonishment at those on Earth who consider math racist and not quite right for Blacks.
SOCIETY
WABE

What is May Day? For the most part, the opposite of capitalism

May Day, celebrated by workers across the globe as International Labor Day, falls on May 1. But you’d be forgiven if that’s news to you. While the day traces its origins to an American laborers’ fight for a shorter work day, the U.S. does not officially recognize International Labor Day.
Nature.com

Enslaved people and the birth of epidemiology

Data on disease were mined from the grisly records of the transatlantic trade in people. Mary T. Bassett is the New York state health commissioner, based in Albany, New York. You have full access to this article via your institution. Maladies of Empire: How Colonialism, Slavery, and War Transformed Medicine...
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Pacific American#Asian Americans#Library News#Pacific Islander#Heritage Month#Aapi Heritage#The Asian Art Museum#Japanese American
CBS News

Oprah Winfrey on racial health disparities in America

COVID has exposed the prevalence of racial disparities in our healthcare system, which has cost countless lives. Oprah Winfrey, executive producer of the Smithsonian Channel documentary "The Color of Care" (premiering May 1), talks about one family's tragedy highlighting inequities in America's medical establishment.
CELEBRITIES
wolbbaltimore.com

LA Uprising Commemoration Focuses On Building Across Communities

Black and Asian organizers with UndocuBlack Network and NAKASEC commemorated the 30th anniversary of the Los Angeles Uprising with a panel discussion highlighting the common ground between the two communities. The discussion is a part of a broader series of conversations and convenings led by the two organizations. Four years...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Guardian

‘A sense of radical possibility’: re-examining the great migration through art

The way we talk about the great migration is often oversimplified, limiting it to the movement of Black Americans from the rural south to the urban north through the early and mid 20th century. But there are many more stories of the great migration than just this one. The new joint exhibition between the Mississippi Museum of Art and the Baltimore Museum of Art, A Movement in Every Direction seeks to complicate that tidy narrative through freshly commissioned artwork that adds new stories to the great migration, and explores how it continues to this day.
MUSEUMS
psychologytoday.com

Museums Need Donors. Why Do Donors Need Museums?

When a museum leaves a mark on the visitor, the visitor sometimes wants to leave a mark on the museum by becoming a donor. Donors are additionally motivated to give to museums due to a sense of responsibility to preserve the past. Offerings to museums from donors should be thought...
MUSEUMS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
The Guardian

Constructing a Nervous System review – a deeply personal account of black female identity

Margo Jefferson is the rare memoirist who is always daring the reader to keep up. She’d rather recall her fleeting impressions instead of recounting a scene and the sheer volume of her allusions to 20th-century Americana – she worked for years on the culture desk of the New York Times – casts an instant spell. In her 2015 book, Negroland, she found a form that held together a portrait of her childhood in a rarefied black enclave in 1950s Chicago, and her early encounters with feminism as a young woman in New York, interspersed with musings on Little Women, James Baldwin and The Ed Sullivan Show. The book was alternately categorised as social history and memoir. The typical Jefferson paragraph, zigzagging through different perspectives, freely borrowing and repurposing other writers’ sentences and song lyrics, invariably reminds me of something one character tells another in Italo Calvino’s 1972 novel Invisible Cities: “It is not the voice that commands the story: it is the ear.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Week

Understanding America's homelessness crisis

Major cities are cracking down on homeless encampments. But why are so many people 'living rough'? Here's everything you need to know:. It's hard to determine with any certainty, but in January 2020, more than 580,000 people were homeless in the U.S. on a given night, with an estimated 226,000 of them sleeping outside, in cars, or in abandoned buildings. The 2021 numbers indicated an 8 percent decrease in homelessness, although that may be misleading: The pandemic delayed or suspended counts in half of the 400 communities that report data to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. During the height of the pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised against breaking up homeless encampments out of fear that dispersing people would spread COVID, and cities such as Dallas, Seattle, and Portland, Oregon, saw double-digit growth in tent cities. In New York City, from 2,300 to 5,000 people are living on the streets, with 45,000 in shelters. In San Francisco, nearly 1 percent of the city's population of 875,000 are homeless. Mayor London Breed declared a state of emergency in the Tenderloin district last December, after it became littered with human excrement and used syringes. "Too many people are sprawled out all over our streets," Breed said, adding that homelessness "has destroyed our city."
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy