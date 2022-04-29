ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skinwalker Ranch & FanX- Jessop’s Journal this Sunday morning at 10 on ABC4 TV

By Douglas Jessop
ABC4
ABC4
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d3ULA_0fOX8iug00

( DOUG JESSOP JESSOP’S JOURNAL) What does “The Final Frontier” mean to you? In this Sundays Jessop’s Journal episode we visit with people that have powerful, positive and inspirational stories.

Here is a quick preview of the next 30-minute collection of “Powerful, Positive & Inspirational Stories” called Jessop’s Journal that airs Sunday morning at 10 on ABC4 Utah.

In this Sunday’s episode of Jessop’s Journal we are talking about the final frontier —

Our first guest talks about the powerful experiences he has witnessed first-hand at Skinwalker Ranch

Dan Farr talks about positive interactions with actor Dick Van Dyke that led to the creation of the largest per-capita Comic convention in the United States

Everyone has a story. One of our guests told us about a special object. Objects with stories are Treasures Remembered(TM)

In between, Our Musical Guest, the Red Dirt Girls entertains us with an inspirational message with their song “Utah Sunrise”

But first , Brandon Fugal

+++

Everyone has a story. I strongly feel that “stories have power” . Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories “help us understand each other.”

You don’t have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

Jessop's Journal is something special when it comes to broadcast news. I have the honor of being able to do longer in-depth interviews that you don't normally see with people from all walks of life. A big shout out goes to my collaborator, Ed Wilets , who does a great job as my videographer/editor for all my stories.

It’s my honor to be able to share, Jessop’s Journal, a 30-minute collection of Powerful, Positive and Inspirational Stories every Sunday morning at 10 a.m. on ABC4 to all of Utah along with parts of Nevada, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado and Arizona. Jessop’s Journal is also available worldwide at JessopsJournal.com.

With another entry into Jessop’s Journal, I’m Doug Jessop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lnbud_0fOX8iug00
Doug Jessop For Doug Jessop, it all started with a cassette recorder he got for Christmas when he was 12 years old growing up in Southern California. Doug interviewed relatives, friends and anyone else that might have a good story.

