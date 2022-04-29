WITH DAVID ROTHENBERG

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald-Times

Letter: Pratt to be honored at May 4 concert

Stephen W. Pratt, professor of music emeritus, and former director of bands at Indiana University, was recently selected as the 2022 inductee to the Gamma Chapter, Phi Beta Mu Hall of Fame. The award was presented at Purdue University during the Indiana Bandmasters All-State Band Concert. Pratt was member of...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
NPR

Roger Eno: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. Roger Eno's home is part...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Songwriter U: Why Collaborating is So Important

For some of us, we start out and we discover that we’re artists and that’s what we want to do. At first, we look around and see all of this art being made and we don’t realize that so many people are involved in that creation. I used to assume that Madonna wrote all of her own songs because she was the artist. She was singing it. They were songs that felt like her and matched her brand—and that wasn’t the case. She covered songs that other songwriters wrote for her.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Throwing Muses

“A living song is dirty, a dead one clean.” So goes one of Kristin Hersh’s many theories of music. If this is the theory, then her band’s 1986 debut, Throwing Muses, is the proof. Songs tear themselves apart and reattach at odd angles. Hersh, without warning, will snarl out a line in a guttural roar otherwise reserved for metal singers. Guitarist and vocalist Tanya Donelly will play a line out of step with the rest of the arrangement, sweeten that which you would not expect to be sweetened, or invite in some ghosts with a whispered vocal beneath the track. Bassist Leslie Langston will design lines like labyrinths. David Narcizo’s precision drumming acts as rivets under strain, holding the song together but barely. The songs themselves are precocious yet visceral, about life in all its grime. Love is a battlefield rendered in gory closeups. Sex is likened to a pigeon crushed under a car tire. The music is alive, and it is dirty.
NEWPORT, RI
NPR

In the studio for International Jazz Day

In 2010, I was introduced to Meghan Stabile, founder of Revive Music by my friend Von Harris. Her goal was to promote musicians that pushed the boundaries of the definition of jazz to include other genres of music. By photographing her events, I met and was exposed to an incredibly...
FESTIVAL

