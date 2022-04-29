ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Friday evening weather | April 29, 2022

WBNS 10TV Columbus
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClouds will build overnight with lows in the...

www.10tv.com

News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFOR

Nice Weather Today, but More Storms Coming

The early morning storms will clear to the east by sunrise this morning. I’m tracking sunny skies and really nice weather Saturday. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-to-upper 70’s to low 80’s. More storms will move in late Sunday and early Monday. The highest chance for...
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
Salina Post

NWS: Rain likely later Sunday night

Widespread drizzle along with numerous showers and thunderstorms will spread northeast across the region later tonight through midday Monday. While widespread severe weather is not expected, the strongest activity will be capable of dime size hail and pockets of heavy rain.
UPI News

Soggy spring: Wet weather to return in the East

After what many in the East would consider a picture-perfect weekend with sunshine and warming conditions, AccuWeather meteorologists say a change in the pattern is going to bring a smorgasbord of weather conditions for the first week of May. The second half of April turned out to be chilly for...
WKRN News 2

Active weather pattern for the work week

As the cold front passes through we’ll see lower humidity spreading in from the west, making for a nice afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Winds will gust up to 20 mph out of the west. As the cold front passes through we’ll see lower humidity spreading in from the west, […]
The Independent

Dry weather expected over bank holiday weekend as rain passes

People may be able to get their barbecues out over the bank holiday weekend, the Met Office has said, as rain gives way to dry weather across the country.Temperatures could reach up to 18C (64.4F) on Monday, although they are not expected to return to the highs seen earlier in the month.This month has been the latest in the string of dry Aprils, with rainfall about 35% lower than average, according to the Met Office.Most areas will experience rain on Saturday or Sunday as a low pressure system moves down from Scotland and Northern Ireland, but this will be followed...
WHIO Dayton

Sunny, quiet day; Strong storms possible by tomorrow morning

TODAY: It’ll be quiet this morning says Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Kirstie Zontini. Sunshine and a few clouds return today. Mild with highs in the low 70s. Clouds increase tonight with rain showers by Tuesday morning. TUESDAY: Rain showers in the morning. Highs reach the middle 70s with breezy...
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 5/2 Monday forecast

Forecast: Expect leftover rain/drizzle this morning, then another round of iso'd showers this afternoon. Outside of that, it will be mainly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s... about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. Some clouds linger tonight, but it should remain dry for the most part with temps falling into the low 50s and 40s. As for tomorrow, it will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 60s.Looking Ahead: Showers are back in the mix tomorrow night into at least Wednesday morning with highs in the 60s that day.As for Thursday, it's looking like the pick of the week with a mix of sun and clouds and highs around 70.
