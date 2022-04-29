ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four Just Stop Oil activists charged over protests at motorway service stations

The Guardian
 2 days ago
Surrey police said a total of 55 pumps were damaged during the protests.

Four climate activists have been charged after protests at two motorway service stations in Surrey.

Nathan McGovern, 22, Amber Alexander, 18, Louis Hawkins, 22, and Rosa Sharkey, 22, have been charged with causing criminal damage of more than £5,000, Surrey police said.

Four other people remain in custody, the force added.

Officers were called to Cobham and Clacket Lane service areas just after 7am on Thursday after reports Just Stop Oil protesters were at the sites and had glued themselves to pumps and blocked access to the forecourts.

Surrey police said in a statement on Friday that 55 pumps in total were damaged during the protests.

McGovern, Alexander, Hawkins and Sharkey appeared at Crawley magistrates’ court on Friday afternoon, the force said. They were released on police bail with conditions imposed by the court.

All four were bailed on the conditions that they do not enter the county of Surrey save for court attendance, they do not enter any petrol station in England and Wales or obstruct any entrances or exits.

Bail conditions also included living and sleeping at their home addresses, not affixing themselves to any part of a petrol station or petrol tanker and not associating with other defendants save for prearranged solicitor appointments or at court.

McGovern is also required to wear an electronic tag.

The Guardian

