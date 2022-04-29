ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
May’s Science on Tap to examine the physics portrayed in movies such as ‘Apollo 13’

By Courtesy APSU
The Leaf-Chronicle
The Leaf-Chronicle
 2 days ago

When Austin Peay State University’s Science on Tap returns to Strawberry Alley Ale Works on May 3, APSU professors will continue their examination of how Hollywood blockbuster movies portray science.

This time, Dr. B. Alexander King III will examine how basic physics principles are depicted in the movies, including how Hollywood sometimes gets the science right, such as in the 1995 film “Apollo 13.”

“I’m going to talk about a variety of movies, including ‘Apollo 13,’ and how the basic physics is either right or wrong,” King, chair of the Department of Physics, Engineering and Astronomy said.

King’s presentation – “The Science of Space in the Movies” – will start at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, in Upstairs at Strawberry Alley.

Continuing the theme

In March, Dr. Catherine Haase, Dr. Kallina Dunkle and Phil Roberson explored the science depicted in 1993’s “Jurassic Park.” And in April’s lecture, Dr. Matthew Jones examined how the 2011 film “Moneyball” portrays sabermetrics – the analysis of baseball statistics.

Last fall, Haase – professor in Austin Peay’s Department of Biology – taught an honors-level class that investigated the science portrayed in blockbuster Hollywood movies. Students used critical thinking to analyze how the science in the movies stacked up to real science.

Science on Tap meets at 5:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of every month during the academic year, bringing together two great things: science and local brews.

Science on Tap is hosted by Austin Peay’s College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: May’s Science on Tap to examine the physics portrayed in movies such as ‘Apollo 13’

