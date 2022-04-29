ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet the wrestling nominees for the Northwest Pennsylvania High School Sports Awards

By Staff report
 2 days ago
The Northwest Pennsylvania High School Sports Award program is proud to announce the nominees for wrestler of the year.

The winner will be announced this spring at the live show on June 16 at Bayfront Convention Center. The show is produced with the support of Logistics Plus and AHN Sports Medicine at Saint Vincent. One change to this year's event: It is an awards show, not a dinner.

During the live show, these nominees will be honored, along with the player of the year in each sport. Nominated athletes must register for the event here. Each nominated athlete will receive one free ticket for their admittance to the show. Additional tickets may be purchased here.

The Northwest Pennsylvania High School Sports Awards show is part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, the largest high school sports recognition program in the country. Find out more about the show and view nominees from previous sports on the show’s website here.

Here are the wrestler of the year nominees:

Cael Black, Eisenhower High School — SR

Griffin Buzzell, Meadville Area Senior High School — SR

Landon Caldwell, Saegertown High School — SR

Brock Covell, Titusville High School — JR

Carter Gill, Hickory High School — SR

Louie Gill, Hickory High School — SO

Hunter Gould, Conneaut High School — SO

Collin Hearn, Conneaut High School — JR

Hunter Hohman, Grove City Senior High School — SO

Cole Karpinski, Greenville Senior High School — SR

Abe Keep, Girard High School — JR

Kane Kettering, Reynolds Senior High School — SR

Hayden Linkerhof, Corry Area High School — SR

Jack Martinec, Cochranton Senior High School — SR

Josh Perrine, Saegertown High School — SR

Troy Peterson, McDowell High School — JR

Connor Pierce, Harbor Creek Senior High School — SR

JoJo Przybycien, Fort LeBoeuf High School — SO

Xavier Reyda, Corry Area High School — SR

Hunter Robison, Saegertown High School — SR

Connor Saylor, Hickory High School — JR

Kaemen Smith, Cathedral Preparatory School — SR

Wilson Spires, General McLane High School — JR

Jake Van Dee, Cathedral Preparatory School — SR

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn Hills notebook: Allen shatters school outdoor shot put record

A long day at Slippery Rock University’s high school invitational wasn’t something Penn Hills track coach Lee Zelkowitz was hoping for. While the meet stretched from 9 a.m. until 9:30 p.m., the Indians were able to get a few things from the trip. First, Penn Hills was able to get work in for all of its athletes. Secondly, it was a chance for Angelo Allen to shine.
PENN HILLS, PA
Tribune-Review

9 athletes repeat as WCCA champions

With the PIAA track and field championships a month away, high school athletes begin to prepare for the stretch run and focus on their events. The 99th Annual Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association Championship, 42nd for the girls, is the start of that run, and many shined Saturday at Latrobe’s Memorial Stadium.
GREENSBURG, PA
