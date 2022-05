CLEVELAND, Ohio — Here are some of the top performances from the last week in high school softball around the area:. ⦁ Autumn Behlke, North Ridgeville: Her 12 strikeouts Tuesday helped North Ridgeville preserve an 8-2 win at Avon — the Rangers’ second victory within a week against their Southwestern Conference rival — to keep them tied atop the SWC with Amherst. Behlke also led the Rangers’ bounce-back performance Saturday at the Prebis Memorial Invitational by pitching their 4-2 win vs. Mount Vernon.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO