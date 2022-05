There are few things more maddening than an inner ear itch — it's the literal definition of an itch you can't scratch. While the moment you feel irritation and itchiness in your ear canal, your first instinct is often to get in there with your finger or a Q-Tip to try to find some relief, probing around in your ear won't solve the problem. In fact, it might make it worse, says Seiji Shibata, MD, PhD, and otolaryngologist with Keck Medicine of USC. Trying to scratch away an inner ear itch could damage your ears, he says. Even more confounding: Dr. Shibata tells POPSUGAR that over-cleaning your ears might be the cause of your itchiness to begin with.

