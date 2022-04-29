ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

Spring Valley High School knife fight leaves 3 injured

By FOX 5 NY Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK - Three people were reportedly injured after a knife fight outside of Spring Valley High School in Rockland County on Friday afternoon....

Mid-Hudson News Network

Students stabbed at a Rockland County high school

SPRING VALLEY – Three students were injured during a large fight at Spring Valley High School Friday afternoon around the time of dismissal. Several police agencies responded to the scene of the Route 59 school. One student, 19-years-old, was reported to have been stabbed and was bleeding heavily. The...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
