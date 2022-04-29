ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Coyote attack on California beach leaves young girl with ‘serious’ injuries, cops say

By Mariah Rush
Tri-City Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA young girl was seriously injured when she was attacked by a coyote during a walk on a California beach, police said. Huntington Beach police responded...

Complex

Video Shows Coyote Attacking Toddler on Huntington Beach

A toddler was hospitalized this week after she was attacked by a coyote in Southern California. According the Orange County Register, the incident occurred at around 9:45 p.m. Thursday near the Huntington Beach Pier. Video shows the child, believed to be between 2 or 3, standing on the beach near two women and another child. Just seconds into the video, the little girl is seen taking a few steps behind one of the women, before the coyote approaches her and attacks. The animal remains on top of the child for about 10 seconds, before it runs away.
