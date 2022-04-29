ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Serial armed robbery suspect arrested in Tacoma

By FOX 13 News Staff
q13fox.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTACOMA, Wash. - Detectives arrested a suspect believed to have been involved in six different armed robberies on Thursday. According to Tacoma Police Department (TPD), a 35-year-old man was arrested without incident and...

www.q13fox.com

Comments / 1

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Suspect apprehended after string of road rage crimes on Eastside

Redmond police apprehended a suspect Sunday following a road rage shooting that happened in Medina, the city of Medina announced Wednesday. Around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, a road rage incident occurred in the 2400 block of 84th Avenue Northeast in Medina where shots were fired from one car toward another.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Tacoma, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Tacoma, WA
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Lily Peters news - live: Juvenile suspect known to 10-year-old is arrested in murder investigation

Police in Chippewa Falls have arrested a juvenile suspect in connection to the murder of 10-year-old Liliana “Lily” Peters.Chief Matthew Kelm announced the arrest in a press conference on Tuesday evening, where he would not disclose the name, gender or age of the suspect but said they were known to the murdered schoolgirl.Police executed a search warrant at the home in North Grove Street where the 10-year-old was believed to have last been seen alive.Following the search, the suspect was taken into custody, the police chief said.Lily was reported missing around 9pm on Sunday night when she failed to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Serial#Tacoma Police Department#Tpd#Subway 5961#Fox
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police searching for suspect in Everett shooting

EVERETT, Wash. — Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting at an Everett apartment complex that left a man critically injured, according to the Everett Police Department. According to police, two men got into a fight inside an apartment at Timber Hill Apartments, located in the 7700...
FOX 28 Spokane

Police: Mother and son found fatally shot in Chelan, no other suspects believed involved

CHELAN, Wash. – A mother and her son were both found dead in a Chelan home last Friday. Police said they are not looking for any other suspects. Just after 2 p.m., Chelan County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of two gunshot victims in a residence on Apple Acres Road in Chelan. It was a family member who made the report after arriving at the home.
CHELAN, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

Two men arrested in Tacoma woman’s kidnapping

TACOMA, Wash. — Two men were arrested by Tacoma police officers in the kidnapping of a woman, according to a news release from the Tacoma Police Department. At 10:14 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to the 3200 block of South 38th Street by a woman who said she had been kidnapped.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Serial armed robber hitting stores all over I-5

Police from Auburn to Everett are searching for an armed robber who they say is responsible for multiple robberies at stores throughout Interstate 5. Detectives believe the same individual is responsible for the following robberies:. March 11 at 8:35 p.m. at a 7-Eleven in Mountlake Terrace. March 13 at 3:13...
EVERETT, WA
The Independent

Police: Woman helped plan kidnapping of baby in California

A woman arrested in the kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby from his San Francisco Bay Area home is a friend of the family and was present when a man abducted the baby while his grandmother unloaded groceries, police said Wednesday. Yesenia Ramirez, 43, had brought the child and his grandmother on a shopping trip and was communicating with Jose Portillo before he entered the second floor San Jose apartment and took the baby Monday, San Jose Police Sgt. Christian Camarillo said. Portillo was captured on surveillance video carrying a baby car seat and a small blanket and walking toward...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.

Comments / 0

Community Policy