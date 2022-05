DENVER (CBS4)– Across the state, school districts are proactively trying to protect their students.(credit: CBS) “Schools are the hubs of our community,” staff for Douglas County Schools told their school board on Wednesday night. In a unanimous vote, they approved policy changes allowing for naloxone, commonly known as Narcan to be brought into every school in their district and allow training of staff on how to administer it. “Naloxone is 100% safe,” she said. Denver Public Schools also working toward that goal, in March CBS4 spoke with Michel Holien the manager of prevention services for DPS. “We are looking into that and at this point,...

DENVER, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO