ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nixa, MO

Nixa Hardware’s “bee expert” shares what it’s like to manage hives

By Carrie Winchel
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pb7nC_0fOX5JeK00

NIXA, Mo. — Once a year, novice and expert beekeepers have a chance to pick up new hives at Nixa Hardware.

The bee pickup began Friday, April 29.

“It’s the time of year when people will be getting new bees and starting new colonies,” said Al Kenngott, Nixa Hardware’s Bee Expert. “We take the orders we start taking them in December.”

“These are real hives, these are working hives. The Queen has laid in them and there are babies being born.”

Kenngott has earned his title of “Bee Expert.” He has had bees since 1979.

“There’s a whole mixture of people, some people have several hives but because these are Minnesota Hygenic Queens in the hives that are bred specifically to control varroa mites, some people want them to start them in their hives,” Kenngott said.

Varroa mites are parasites that can weaken the bees and transmit viruses.

Tell Me Something Good: Bill’s Service Center spans decades in Willard

“There’s a lot of first-time beekeepers that are just interested in doing whatever with them,” Kenngott said. “Some people will buy them to pollinate their garden and they’re not even interested in the honey.”

Kenngott cautioned people who think keeping bees is a low-maintenance hobby.

“Most people, and this is one of the things I try to stress at the store, people will put them out there and they think they can just come back and get honey,” he said. “I try to encourage everyone to get into a program to check their hives. I’m in my hives pretty much about every week.”

Kenngott said owning bees is just like owning any other animal like a dog or a horse; they require maintenance and care.

“This is a big investment, unless you’re catching them for free you’ve got $190 invested in a beehive.”

Kenngott said getting stung is just a part of keeping bees, but sometimes bees are more gentle.

“You have to be a little bit careful of their moods. Cloudy and windy days are bad.”

Kenngott explained how vital bees are to the environment and our food sources. For instance, he said if bees weren’t pollinating the almond orchards in California, the crop would be almost nonexistent.

“Thomas Edison said if the bees, and not just the honeybees, if the bees cease to exist, mankind would have about three years to live,” Kenngott said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

UPDATE: Cause of “serious” I-44 crash released

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol (MHP) released the official crash report from an overnight accident involving a semi-truck that slammed into an overpass bridge along Interstate 44 in Jasper County. The two-vehicle accident, involving a Hobby Lobby semi-truck and a 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck, happened just after 9:00 p.m. last […]
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Man following women in Springfield identified by police

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The individual involved in the incidents around Springfield has been identified. The man accused by Springfield women of lying to them about having a flat tire has been identified by police, according to the Springfield Police Department. The department has not released his name at this time. One of the incidents in […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
California, MO
City
Nixa, MO
State
California State
City
Willard, MO
Nixa, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Missouri State
Missouri Pets & Animals
Local
Missouri Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Edison
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
KOLR10 News

Best high schools in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of the best high schools in Missouri from Niche. As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honey Bees#The Hives#Dog#Nixa Hardware
marthastewart.com

Want to Camouflage an Outdated Fence? Plant These 6 Shrubs and Flowers Along Your Property Line

If you're looking to camouflage a chain link fence in your backyard or add a lovely backdrop to your garden, planting a combination of shrubs and flowers along your property line will do the trick—and will also provide food sources and a habitat for birds, bees, and butterflies. To help you cultivate this area of your yard, we tapped several landscape designers. Ahead, they share the flowers and shrubs that work best along fences, so you can plant your way to a better-looking partition.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
99.5 WKDQ

Simple Trick to Keep Wasps and Bees Away from Your Yard

If your yard has become infested with wasps and bees, there's a pretty simple trick that you can do to get them out of your yard without killing them. I have noticed way more wasps and bees in my yard than usual this year. The last thing that I want is to have to take my dog outside and get stung. We all know that getting stung by a wasp or bee isn't the most pleasant feeling. There's a trick that has been floating around for quite some time now that's a simple home remedy to get rid of bees and wasps that requires little work, and it doesn't kill them.
ANIMALS
KOLR10 News

Fill your weekend plans with these Springfield activities

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Police ID victim in Tuesday’s deadly crash, driver arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department has released details regarding a fatal pedestrian-involved crash on April 26. A silver SUV, traveling northbound on Kansas Expressway, drove onto the median in the area of Kansas Expressway and Division Street at about 5:33 a.m. Tuesday and struck a pedestrian waiting for traffic to clear before crossing […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy