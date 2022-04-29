Car seat clinic held Friday in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Is your child in the car seat properly?

That’s a question potential child passenger safety technician students were aiming to answer Friday at a car seat clinic. Ten students from the certification program were testing out car seats for free in the Lowe’s parking lot in Jacksonville.

Some of the tips included was to make sure the seat fits your child’s age and weight.

“Don’t assume that your car seat is correct. About nine out of 10 car seats are being used incorrectly in a way that can cause injury or death. So we really encourage parents and caregivers to step out and have their seats checked when they can,” said Claudia Summers with the North Carolina Office of the State Fire Marshal.

There are two permanent car seat checking locations at the Jacksonville and Holly Springs fire departments.

