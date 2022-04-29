ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Troche sworn in as Sarasota Police Chief

By Samantha Sonner
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARASOTA- Chief Rex Troche sworn in as the City of Sarasota’s 13th Chief of Police Friday, and the city’s first Hispanic Police Chief. Troche says serving the community is in his blood. “This has always been in the fabric of who I am,” Troche said. “This is...

