Torres earned back-to-back All-Star nods in his first two MLB seasons, but struggled in the last two years. In 2021, Torres batted .259 and hit nine home runs, a dramatic drop-off from his home run total of 38 from the 2019 season. After Monday, Torres now has nine RBIs in his last six games after recording only three in his first 15 games of the season.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 35 MINUTES AGO