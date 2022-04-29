ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Suspect arrested in Yuma for defrauding victim out of nearly $800k

By Marcos Icahuate
kyma.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County Sheriff's Office says a suspect has been caught who allegedly defrauded a victim out of about $775,000. The suspect...

kyma.com

Comments / 1

KYMA News 11

Yuma County arrest warrant scam

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) has received an influx of calls regarding a warrant scam—where individuals impersonate a YCSO employee named "Deputy Evans" are calling residents to say a warrant is out for their arrest. The post Yuma County arrest warrant scam appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
