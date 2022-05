Tompkins Financial Corporation (the “Company”) reported diluted earnings per share of $1.60 for the first quarter of 2022, down 7.0% from the diluted earnings per share of $1.72 reported in the first quarter of 2021. Reduced income from Paycheck Protection Program loans (“PPP loans”) and a smaller recapture to the provision for credit losses in the current quarter were the primary contributors to the reduced earnings when compared to the same quarter last year. Net income for the first quarter of 2022 was $23.3 million, a decrease of 9.2% from $25.6 million for the same period in 2021.

