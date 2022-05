(Council Bluffs) The open burning ban in Pottawattamie County will be lifted today, effective at 9:00 a.m. Ongoing assessment of vegetative fuel, soil, and environmental conditions now indicates a decreased potential for extreme fire behavior and rapid spread. “Recent and anticipated precipitation, spring greening of vegetation, and progress in agricultural planting season work have all contributed to reducing extreme fire risk,” said Doug Reed, director of Emergency Management.

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA ・ 24 MINUTES AGO