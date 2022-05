Inflation and supply chain problems are prompting innovation and business ideas while pushing farmers to embrace more technology and change. Necessity is the mother of invention, according to the old English proverb born from Plato’s writing in the “Republic.” Necessity is confronting consumers, farmers and small businesses in spades as the U.S. economy faces 40-year highs with inflation and pandemic-induced supply chain shortages arising again with Chinese COVID-19 shutdowns. ...

BUSINESS ・ 25 MINUTES AGO