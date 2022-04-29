MIKE KEEGAN: Mismanagement and ineptitude have led Oldham to become the first former Premier League team to drop out of the Football League but after a painful decline for Britain's biggest basket-case club there is only resignation

If I don’t come back I’ve shot myself. Those were the words of a fellow long-suffering Oldham Athletic supporter when, with Northampton Town in the process of becoming the latest big gun to stroll to victory at Boundary Park, he squeezed past us on his way to the toilet.

It was the highlight of another miserable afternoon in the miserable recent history of Britain’s biggest basket-case club as it lurched towards the inevitable. Last Saturday, fans were put out of their misery and Oldham became the first former Premier League team to drop out of the Football League entirely.

As the 115-year stay expired there was no real anger or devastation, just resignation.

Not long after Dubai-based Moroccan former football agent Abdallah Lemsagam rocked up in 2017, I was invited to interview him. I was uneasy. In his short time in charge he had brought in bus-loads of substandard players, mainly from the French lower leagues. There were whispers that he and his brother Mohamed, the sporting director, were interfering in team selection.

Despite speaking for 60 minutes, there was nothing Abdallah said I could use. Nothing he said made sense. I left convinced the regime would take us out of the league. The only surprise is that it took four years.

And what a four years. 11 managers, winding-up petitions, non-payment of wages, non-payment of pension contributions, huge churn of staff, it goes on and on. On one occasion a veteran defender they were trying to force out of the club (who they had moved heaven and earth to sign on decent money) was told to turn out for the youth team.

They did not have a pair of shorts that fitted him. After pleading to be allowed to wear a non-matching pair from the boot of his car, the player was told he was not in the side and could go home. It is a story that encapsulates the era of stupidity.

You do not choose Oldham. You support them because you are from there. The bond that comes from supporting your hometown club is incredibly powerful.

Last year my book This is How It Feels — an account of the club’s glory days of the late 1980s and early 90s — was published. There are scrapes in Spanish prisons, all-day boozing sessions and a row with Bobby Ball, but above all else it is a story of intelligence. Of how Joe Royle, who bought and sold cars during his playing career, managed to transfer that eye for a bargain to the dugout. Of how he was assisted by an entrepreneurial chairman in Ian Stott, who loved using creative methods to ensure Oldham punched above their weight.

What we have now is the exact opposite. Under the chaotic watch of the Lemsagams, there has been one constant: stupidity.

Countless players have come and gone. Apparently, the business model was to find overseas talent and sell for a profit. This has not happened.

It is not just the playing side that has descended into farce. The ground is falling to bits. Concession stands are closed. Taps in the toilets do not work.

The stand I sit in spans the full length of the pitch. When they have played a team who bring an away following, they have closed the exit for home fans closest to the away fans because there is no confidence the security operation can keep them apart. That means every fan in the stand has to get out of one exit. I am not sure that is legal. What would happen if Oldham scored a late equaliser or (no giggling) a late winner?

When the players came back on the field, following the latest pitch invasion, to play out the final 12 minutes against Salford, some fans — drowning their sorrows in the bar — tried to watch the death rites through the glass. Stewards were told to block the view with advertisement hoardings, using their backsides to keep them in place. A video of it has been viewed more than 1.2million times.

In January, Abdallah said he was selling the club. Not long after, John Sheridan, an Oldham legend, offered to come back as manager to try to save them. An uneasy peace was called and there was a glimpse of the potential that still remains. Crowds flocked back — more than 6,000 home fans for some games.

But the ceasefire was an attempt by fans to try to keep the club in the league amid an understanding that the prospect of a sale was genuine.

Here we are, months later with no sale and no league status. The latest statement from the owners says the aim is to keep Sheridan and arm him with the same budget that sent us down.

I am told that for a club who do not own their stadium or surrounding land, Abdallah wants £6m. Rumours are he paid £1m for it (in League One).

My take is there is no real desire to sell. That the brothers have seen the goodwill and increase in revenue since Sheridan’s return and think they can make it work. Good luck. I will not be back, and neither will thousands of others.

The saddest thing is that all the reports have been about how far the club have fallen. Under current ownership, I fear Oldham are only standing on the edge, peering into the abyss. The next Bury is 12 miles down the road.