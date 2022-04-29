Celine Dion Pushes European Tour Dates to 2023 Amid Ongoing Health Issue

Click here to read the full article.

Celine Dion is once again postponing a leg of her Courage World Tour amid an ongoing health issue.

“I’m so sorry we have to change our tour plans for Europe one more time; first we had to move the shows because of the pandemic, now it’s my health issues causing us to postpone the shows,” Dion said in a statement posted to her website on Friday (April 29) announcing her European dates were rescheduled.

In her message to fans, Dion directly gave a more detailed update about her condition, which she has previously identified as severe and persistent muscle spasms, promising that she is doing her “very best” to get back to being performance-ready.

“I am doing a little bit better … but I’m still experiencing some spasms,” she said. “I need to be in top shape when I’m on stage. I honestly can’t wait, but I’m just not there yet… I’m doing my very best to get back to the level that I need to be so that I can give 100 percent at my shows because that’s what you deserve.”

The European leg of the world tour was scheduled to start on May 25 in Birmingham, England and end on Sept. 24 of this year. It will now begin Feb. 24, 2023, in Prague, with performances running through Oct. 4, 2023.

The musician had completed the first 52 North American shows of her world tour before March 2020, when the pandemic shut down the live entertainment industry. Since the pandemic delay, Dion has pushed back both her Las Vegas residency and the North American leg of her Courage World Tour.

In October 2021, the award-winning singer delayed her Vegas residency — initially scheduled for dates in November 2021 and January and February of 2022, and then, in January of this year, Dion canceled the North American dates of her global tour, which had been scheduled to kick off on March 9. There’s been no announcement yet on when the residency or North American dates will be rescheduled.

