The benefits of yoga therapy on your mental health

Brooke Ibanez and Marion Johnson from Brookhaven Counseling and Wellness believe that self care, mindfulness, and therapy are a big aspects of being mentally healthy and building resilience.

Self care is kind of a buzz word right now, but it is at the core of mental health. Self care is not going to be the same for everyone, but the key to effective self care is to be able to figure out what you need, so you can then find ways to meet that need for yourself. Mindfulness is another important skill that helps us clue in to what we need. It simply means choosing to notice what is happening with yourself without judgment. Sometimes things can get in our way of being able to figure out what we need like trauma from past experiences. When you find yourself at this juncture with mindfulness and self care, seeking therapy can be helpful. Having a professional who can help you sort through it can make all the difference.

Brookhaven specializes in treating trauma. It can be presented as anxiety, depression, addictions, or relationship problems. Therapy can help people identify their needs and educate them on how to take good care of themselves. Through their work, they hope to destigmatize mental health care and treat kids, teens, adults, couples, and families to live better lives.

Ellie Cardullo, the head yoga teacher at Brookhaven, joined us for today’s Fitness Friday segment to share about the benefits of yoga on mental health and the classes offered at Brookhave.

Yoga is a healthy and fun way to practice self-care, but not all yoga is created equal when it comes to your mental health. Brookhaven Counseling and Wellness offers a safe and effective way to practice yoga that will help you cope and heal with whatever is going on in your life. There is empirical evidence that a regular practice of yoga helps us to improve our mental health and we know that yoga is an effective tool for helping to heal psychological trauma. It provides a structured, consistent way to practice mindfulness and is accessible to all bodies, our teachers know how to meet you where you are.

Brookhaven offers yoga classes to all clients, that are included with therapy.

Website: www.brookhaven.co

@Brookhaven_Counseling on FB and IG

